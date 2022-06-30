Here's all you need to know about the Indian team at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 and how you can watch the matches.

Indian women’s hockey team will aim for their maiden global title when they start their World Cup 2022 campaign on 3 July against England. The FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 will be played in Spain and the Netherlands from 1 to 18 July.

India made it to the quarter-finals in the last edition in 2018 and their best performance was a fourth-place finish in 1974. The Indian team will be without star player Rani Rampal, who led the side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as she has failed to regain full fitness after suffering a hamstring injury. Savita Punia will captain India at the World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the Indian team at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 and how you can watch the matches.

Format

In total, 16 teams will be taking part in the event and they have been divided into four groups (A, B, C and D). The top teams from the groups will directly qualify for the quarter-finals while the remaining spots will be decided by cross-over matches between second and third-placed teams.

India's group

India have been placed in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

India's schedule

3 July, Sunday: India vs England — 8:00 PM IST

5 July, Tuesday: India vs China — 8:00 PM IST

7 July, Thursday: India vs New Zealand — 11:00 PM IST

July 9-12: Crossover and position matches

July 12-14: Quarter-finals and position matches

July 16-17: Semi-finals and position matches

July 18, Monday: Final - 1:00 AM IST

Where to watch the matches on TV and stream it live?

The FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 will be broadcast on the Star Sports First TV channel in India. It can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.