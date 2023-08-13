The Indian men’s hockey team on Saturday produced a resilient performance and staged an incredible comeback to defeat Malaysia 4-3, clinching its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Malaysia took control of the early tempo in the tense final but a poor tackle on Selvam Karthi earned India a penalty corner which was converted by Jugraj in the ninth minute with a strong drag flick that he rocketed past the Malaysian custodian and defenders.

Malaysian player Arzai quickly equalised the score after Hasan’s pass was deflected in the 14th minute. The scores were tied at 1-1 as the first quarter came to a close. Malaysia gained control in the second period by utilising their penalty corners.

In the second quarter, Malaysia turned up the heat. India found themselves two goals down for the first time in the competition as they were able to take advantage of weaknesses in the Indian defence and score twice from four penalty corners.

Razie Rahim, made it 2-1 in the 18th minute, and Aminudin Muhamad’s drag-flick made it 3-1 two minutes before halftime.

In the third quarter, India chased the game with extreme intensity. Up until the very last second, when India launched a great counterattack following Malaysia’s unsuccessful penalty corner conversion, Malaysia withstood the pressure to deny India a significant opportunity.

Sukhjeet Singh’s excellent run caused a Malaysian defender to foul him from behind, awarding India a penalty shot. To close the gap, captain Harmanpreet Singh buried the ball into the top net.

Harmanpreet Singh was in the heart of the action once more with 30 seconds left, launching India’s attempt to equalise with a cutting pass to Karthi Selvam inside the circle. Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser after Sukhjeet Singh and Karthi Selvam combined.

Malaysia modified their strategy in the last quarter. From the depths of defence, Malaysia once more attempted to take the lead. But India managed to reverse the tables as Akashdeep Singh scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

India have become the first side to win the Asian Champions Trophy four times and the victory was celebrated widely by the countrymen including PM Narendra Modi.

Here are the best reactions.

Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team on the spectacular victory in the Asian Championship! This is India’s 4th triumph and it showcases the tireless dedication, rigorous training and unyielding determination of our players. Their extraordinary performance has ignited immense… pic.twitter.com/JRY2MSDx7Y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2023

My heartfelt congratulations to the Men’s Hockey Team of India on winning the Asian Champions Trophy for the record 4th time. They have proven the power of India’s dreams and the resilience of its grit paving the path of glory to be trodden by their followers. pic.twitter.com/jccxtjMF6h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 12, 2023

Watched a thriller of a final at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai! Take a bow, #MenInBlue. Trailing at 1-3 at half time and winning a record 4th #AsianChampionsTrophy with 4-3 is truly surreal. The match kept us on the edge of the seats untill the last… pic.twitter.com/1u9BzlCPGB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 12, 2023

Absolutely incredible comeback by India from 1-3 down late in the 3rd Quarter to win 4-3 vs Malaysia and win the Asian Champions Trophy. This is the fighting spirit and ‘Never Say Die’ attitude that every Indian Hockey Fan wants to see. Congrats to our boys. So proud — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 12, 2023

Witnessing @TheHockeyIndia’s remarkable turnaround in the Asian Champions Trophy finals was highly inspiring!

A 4-3 win against a strong Malaysian line up showcases the true spirit of champions. Exceptional teamwork and unwavering commitment throughout the tournament have… pic.twitter.com/VDdviZu5uE — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 12, 2023

It’s #ChakDe Time!! @TheHockeyIndia thumps Pakistan 4-0 in a rampaging victory at the Asian Champions Trophy to knock them out of the competition! Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh & Mandeep Singh scored the goals. Chak de India! #Hockey #AsianChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/kRHUvMTIx2 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 9, 2023

That was some comeback by our men to win the Asian Champions Trophy. Left for dead, till we decide to turn it around. Indian hockey, you beauty! @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/OTfwQZsPtF — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 12, 2023

From 1-3 down to 4-3 up. Asian Champions Trophy winners. INDIA! pic.twitter.com/vLphcDMAhr — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 12, 2023

With ANI inputs