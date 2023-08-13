Sports

'Victory has ignited immense pride': PM Modi, BCCI congratulate Indian team on winning Asian Champions Trophy

India have become the first side to win the Asian Champions Trophy four times and the victory was celebrated widely by the Indians including PM Narendra Modi.

Indian men's hockey team celebrates after winning the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Hockey India image

The Indian men’s hockey team on Saturday produced a resilient performance and staged an incredible comeback to defeat Malaysia 4-3, clinching its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Malaysia took control of the early tempo in the tense final but a poor tackle on Selvam Karthi earned India a penalty corner which was converted by Jugraj in the ninth minute with a strong drag flick that he rocketed past the Malaysian custodian and defenders.

Malaysian player Arzai quickly equalised the score after Hasan’s pass was deflected in the 14th minute. The scores were tied at 1-1 as the first quarter came to a close. Malaysia gained control in the second period by utilising their penalty corners.

In the second quarter, Malaysia turned up the heat. India found themselves two goals down for the first time in the competition as they were able to take advantage of weaknesses in the Indian defence and score twice from four penalty corners.

Razie Rahim, made it 2-1 in the 18th minute, and Aminudin Muhamad’s drag-flick made it 3-1 two minutes before halftime.

In the third quarter, India chased the game with extreme intensity. Up until the very last second, when India launched a great counterattack following Malaysia’s unsuccessful penalty corner conversion, Malaysia withstood the pressure to deny India a significant opportunity.

Sukhjeet Singh’s excellent run caused a Malaysian defender to foul him from behind, awarding India a penalty shot. To close the gap, captain Harmanpreet Singh buried the ball into the top net.

Harmanpreet Singh was in the heart of the action once more with 30 seconds left, launching India’s attempt to equalise with a cutting pass to Karthi Selvam inside the circle. Gurjant Singh scored the equaliser after Sukhjeet Singh and Karthi Selvam combined.

Malaysia modified their strategy in the last quarter. From the depths of defence, Malaysia once more attempted to take the lead. But India managed to reverse the tables as Akashdeep Singh scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

India have become the first side to win the Asian Champions Trophy four times and the victory was celebrated widely by the countrymen including PM Narendra Modi.

Here are the best reactions.

