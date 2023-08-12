India fought from two goals down to beat Malaysia 4-3 and win the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai for a record fourth time. Goals from Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh and winner from Akashdeep Singh saw India home at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium for resounding preparations before the Asian Games.

For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai, Razie Rahim and Muhamad Aminudin were on the scoresheet and had them in command at half time.

It is India’s record fourth Asian Champions Trophy title, making them the most successful team in the event. India had previously lifted the trophy in 2011, 2016 and shared top-spot with Pakistan in 2018.

Malaysia were a much-improved side to the one that was defiantly swept aside 5-0 by India in the group stage. They made surging run in the very first minute and were aggressive in the first half as the India found it difficult to restrict them.

Against the run of play, India created a penalty corner and converted it with Jugraj scoring in the ninth minute. A fierce flick to the right of the Malaysian goalkeeper put India 1-0 ahead.

Now, as India improved and attacked, Malaysia scored against the run of play. Not sitting back, Azari hit the board after being fed by Azuan Hasan from the right wing.

Malaysia maintained the tempo in the second quarter and earned consecutive penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was converted by Rahim as the ball went in after getting a deflection from rusher Amit Rohidas’ stick.

Malaysia earned a penalty corner in the 28th minute and made it count as Aminudin made no mistake to hand his side a 3-1 lead at half-time.

India started the second half on the up. The tournament hosts earned a penalty corner but couldn’t make it count. As penalty corners came and went, the urgency in India’s attack grew. Instead of buckling and going for aerial balls, India switched to possession-based play. But the Malaysian defenders did well to keep the sea of attack at bay.

India turned the match on its head in a span of a minute, before the fourth quarter. With seconds left in the third quarter, India scored two in a row to make it 3-3. First, India skipper Harmanpreet scored from a penalty stroke in the 45th minute, seconds later Gurjant found the back of the net with a field goal.

India secured a penalty corner six minutes from the final hooter, but Harmanpreet’s flick was saved by Malaysia’s goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman. He denied India time and again in the final quarter as Men in Blue continued to push players forward.

India kept up the pressure and earned another penalty corner, but Harmanpreet’s effort went wide.

Akashdeep scored the winner for India with a slap stick from top of the circle after receiving a pass from Mandeep Singh.

The Indians pressed hard in the final few minutes of the match, drawing two fine saves from the Malaysian goalkeeper. It denied Malaysia any chance to produce a comeback of their own and India held on to win the title.