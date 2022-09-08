India are the top-ranked team in Pool D but will not find things easy against England, Spain and first-timers Wales.

Bhubaneswar: Hosts India have been placed in Pool D of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup that will be played in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Also featuring in the group are England, who India have played at the Tokyo Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, Spain and first-timers Wales.

Despite being the highest-ranked team in the Pool, India are unlikely to find things easy. India beat Great Britain 3-1 at the Tokyo Olympics to qualify for the semi-finals. But found things tough at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the two countries played out a pulsating 4-4 draw.

England’s best showing at a World Cup came at the 1986 edition, held in front of their own supporters, when they bagged the silver medal.

Spain, ranked eight in the world, have been runners-up twice at a World Cup (1971 and 1998) but struggled in the last two events.

Wales and Chile are the only teams playing their maiden World Cup.

Top-ranked and six-time CWG gold medallists Australia find themselves in Pool A alongside Argentina, France and South Africa. Defending champions Belgium are in Pool B with Germany, Korea and Japan. Last edition’s finalists Netherlands are at the helm of Pool C which also comprises of New Zealand, Malaysia and debutants Chile.

The group winners will continue automatically to the quarter-finals. The teams that finish second and third in group stages will play crossover matches to decide their fates.

Speaking at the draw, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “We are always very proud to welcoming the best hockey teams and players of the world for such an outstanding event.”

“This time, the appetite is even bigger since, on top of our magnificent Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar – where so many wonderful sports stories have already been written – we are inviting the world to a brand-new arena, namely the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. Congratulations and best wishes to all teams!”

The 2023 Men’s World Cup will be held from 13 to 29 January, 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup draw

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

