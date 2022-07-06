India vs New Zealand, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live hockey score update Online - watch out india time, date of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Live telecast

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup Group match.

Here are the starting line ups for @TheHockeyIndia vs @BlackSticks coming up in about 10 minutes 📲 - Watch the games LIVE on https://t.co/igjqkvhUYl in 🇨🇦🇰🇷🇨🇳🇯🇵🇿🇦 #HWC2022 #HockeyEquals #INDvNZL pic.twitter.com/Eyzr7cKmOq

To those unaware, India are currently third in Pool C with two points after two back-to-back draws against England and China respectively. Fortunately, a 2-0 win for England in the game earlier against China meant India can directly qualify for the quarter-final if they beat New Zealand in this match. That's easier said than done as New Zealand are the most prominent team in the group with five goals in two matches (1 win and a draw) against India's two goals so far.

An unfavourable result may still not put India out of the tournament as they will have a chance to play in the cross-over round; a longer route to quarterfinal. For that India must hold on to their third spot in the Pool; to ensure that India must not lose by a margin of more than two goals.

Q1: The match has begun as India attacks from right to left in the first quarter (Q1)

The Indian women's team will be up against New Zealand in their Pool B match.

The top teams of the groups will qualify directly to the quarter-finals and a victory over New Zealand will help India register a place in the final eight if China manage a draw or suffer a defeat against England. Read the full preview

When will IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pool B match between India and New Zealand will be held on 7 July (Thursday).

Where will IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match be played?

The Pool B match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen

When will the IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The IND-W vs NZ-W Pool B match will begin at 11 PM IST.

How can I watch Watch IND-W vs NZ-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022, Live?

The IND-W vs NZ-W Pool B match will be Live on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD. The Live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

