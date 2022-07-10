India vs Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Crossover Live streaming Online — watch out india time, date of Women's Hockey World Cup 2022. Live telecast

Preview: After registering back-to-back draws against England and China, Team India fell short for the first time in the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup when they went down fighting against New Zealand, suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat.

In the high-scoring clash that took place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, India grabbed the lead early in the game thanks to Vandana Katariya's third-minute strike, but Olivia Merry equalised for the Black Sticks through a Penalty Corner in the 11th minute. New Zealand would then be in the lead for the first time through a field goal by Tessa Jopp in the second quarter, with India playing catch-up for the remainder of the game.

All's not over for the Women in Blue however, as they still stand a chance to qualify for the knockouts of the quadrennial extravaganza as they face co-hosts Spain in the Crossover match that takes place on Sunday evening. Spain finished second in Pool C following identical 4-1 wins over Canada and Korea respectively, though they would suffer a defeat by a similar margin at the hands of group toppers Argentina.

The tournament format states that the four group toppers will qualify directly for the quarter-finals while the remaining second and third-placed sides will face each other in a series of Crossover matches.

The quarter-finals get underway on 12 July with New Zealand taking on Germany and co-hosts Netherlands facing Belgium. Germany and Belgium had emerged winners in the first round of Crossover matches that took place on Saturday, 9 July, beating South Africa (1-0) and Chile (5-0) respectively.

Australia and Argentina are the other teams that have qualified directly for the quarters, and will face the winners of the remaining Crossover matches. While the winner of the India-Spain clash faces two-time champions Australia, Argentina will be up against the winner of the other Crossover clash — between England and Korea.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming India vs Spain clash:

When will IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match be played?

The Crossover match between India and Spain will be played on 11 July (Monday).

Where will IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match be played?

The Crossover match between India and Spain will be played at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Catalonia, Spain.

When will the IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match start?

The IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match will begin at 1 am IST (9.30 pm local time).

How can I watch the IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match live?

The IND-W vs ESP-W, FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Crossover match will be Live on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD. The Live streaming of the match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

