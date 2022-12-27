Indian men's hockey team lands in Bhubaneswar for World Cup
The Indian men's hockey team landed in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday for the upcoming World Cup which will be held from 13 to 29 January.
The men's hockey World Cup will take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Odisha.
Bhubaneswar and Odisha, which has become the hub of hockey in India and the world, gave a rousing welcome to the team as they look to win their first World Cup since 1975.
“We have decided to continue with our strategy to maintain the scoreboard at the start of a match. We do not know when the World Cup will be again organised in India, so it is our target to give our best in this World Cup,” India captain Harmanpreet Singh said upon reaching Odisha.
India will start their World Cup campaign against Spain on 13 January in Rourkela followed by their second pool D match against England. They will move to Bhubaneswar to play their third pool match against Wales. The knockout stage will begin with crossover matches on 22 and 23 January and the quarter-finals on 25 and the semi-finals on 27 January. The bronze medal match and the final will be held on 29 January.
India squad:
Goalkeeper
Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
Defender
Jarmanpreet Singh
Surender Kumar
Harmanpreet Singh (Captain)
Varun Kumar
Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain)
Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielder
Manpreet Singh
Hardik Singh
Nilakanta Sharma
Shamsher Singh
Vivek Sagar Prasad
Akashdeep Singh
Forward
Mandeep Singh
Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
Abhishek
Sukhjeet Singh
Alternate Players
Rajkumar Pal
Jugraj Singh
