Unlike major football tournaments, hockey does not have the final pool games played simultaneously. This becomes easier for teams playing later as they go in knowing the mathematics of qualifying for the next round. On a day when Bhubaneswar hosted four games back-to-back, India were scheduled to play the final game at prime time. So, when the buzzer went off marking the end of the game between England and Spain, India knew what they had to do to finish first in the group – win by a margin of eight goals.

“They might just score ten”, joked England captain David Ames in the mixed zone after his game.

Four quarters, sixty minutes, win by eight goals. The goal was simple, but things didn’t start so well for the hosts. While early pressure from the forwards led to a few chances in the opening minutes, Wales goalkeeper Toby Reynolds-Cotterill was sharp and kept the ball out. With no Hardik Singh in the 18-member squad, India had to manage the game with a player less. Coach Graham Reid mentioned later in the post-match press conference that this was not a disadvantage. “It was an opportunity for the attacking players to spend more time on the pitch. We played with sixteen in Tokyo, so this was never a problem.”

One player, who made the most of this opportunity, was Akashdeep Singh. From the word go, the 28-year-old forward was instrumental in helping India get the three points. It took only 27 seconds for him to register India’s first shot on target. Debutants Wales did well to keep the scores level at the end of the first quarter. India didn’t have to wait too long to celebrate as Shamsher Singh scored just six minutes into the second quarter, breaking the deadlock. Shamsher was lucky enough to find the ball after Harmanpreet’s drag-flick was blocked by the first rusher and he belted it through at goal, beating Wales keeper Reynolds-Cotterill. It was an ecstatic moment for the young forward who was celebrating his 50th appearance for India on the day.

Overall, it wasn’t a regular day for India. The team didn’t seem like the free-flowing attacking unit they’ve looked under Graham Reid. This was a game where they had to win by eight or more goals, but they were denied access to the goal by a compact defense. Goal-scoring machine Harmanpreet looked off-color and the team needed some inspiration. Enter, Akashdeep. Two minutes into the second half, the calm and composed forward combined brilliantly with talisman Mandeep Singh to score India’s second of the day and sent the crowd into a frenzy. Fireworks went off as Akashdeep’s shot crept in after hitting the post.

India dominated the next ten minutes of the game, sitting comfortably with a two-goal lead. But tragedy struck in the 42nd minute when Wales shocked the hosts by converting on their first penalty corner. Two minutes later, they won another corner and levelled the match. Nobody in the stands could believe their eyes. Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper had awoken the Welsh dragon. They had done the unthinkable – the Kalinga crowd had been silenced. The only sound heard at the end of the third quarter was the one coming from the music played by the DJ at the stadium. India needed to find answers quickly and guess who came to the rescue again? Akashdeep.

The forward, who impressed a couple of months ago in Australia against Australia, showed once again why he belonged to this level. With scores levelled at 2-2, Akashdeep entered the circle from the right side, and launched a backhand into the goal. He not only sent India ahead, but also silenced the people that question his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

All that was required then was proper game management, and the team delivered. India won a penalty corner in the penultimate minute and captain Harmanpreet Singh finally opened his account at the World Cup.

While it may not have been a routine win for India, the way they’d have expected it to be, last night belonged to Akashdeep. His ability to turn up in pressure situations and deliver the goods is what makes coach Graham Reid trust in him. Teammate Mandeep Singh was all praise for Akashdeep as he said – “I’ve played with him for over ten years now and we share a great relationship on the pitch. We understand each other well and he’s a great teammate to have.”

While others were gushing about Akashdeep, the player himself credited the team’s performance in helping him get a brace. “I don’t look at individual performance. The team did their job out there and we got our win.”

Team India did not finish first in its group, but they go into the knockouts unbeaten, with a few positives to cherish. Captain Harmanpreet Singh is back on the score sheet after a couple of below-par games according to his high standards. Coach Reid also shared some positive news about India’s engine in midfield, Hardik Singh. “He’s progressing well. We didn’t play him today but we will take a decision on the 21st”, he said to the media.

The fans will also be happy to know that captain Harmanpreet was not satisfied with the performance and said, “we are never happy with our performance. We know we can always get better and we will aim for that.”

India next play New Zealand in the crossover round on Sunday, 22 January. England finished first in pool D while India and Spain qualified for the crossover round in second and third place respectively.

