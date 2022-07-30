India vs Wales Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the women's hockey Pool A game of the 2022 Commonwealth Games between India and Wales. Match begins at 11.30 PM IST, so do watch this space for further updates and match commentary.

Another crucial match from World No. 9 India's perspective as a victory today against their World No. 24 rivals Wales will give them a further three points. They already thrashed Ghana 5-0 in the opening Pool A encounter. Competing for the top two spots in the group, they will have to face much tougher opponents in World No. 5 England and World No. 14 Canada in the last two games.

📋Here's your #WomenInBlue Starting XI to face Wales tonight at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games! Watch it LIVE only on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six, and Sony LIV app at 11:30 PM (IST). #IndiaKaGame #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/MMjwLzFTwa

India's starting line-up for the game is out already as coach Janneke Schopman has named a strong XI for the game

And it's kick-off! India attack from left to right in white jersey against Wales in red and are dominating the early proceedings.

With five minutes gone, first quarter has been a cagey affair as Indian eves are struggling to find momentum in their build-up. Wales, on the other hand, are happy to sit back and defence.

Eight minutes into the quarter and India enter Wales 'D' for the first time but Sharmila fails to find that key pass inside a crowded box.

Preview: India women's hockey team take on Wales in their second Pool A match of the women's hockey competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday. Following a 5-0 win over Ghana in their opener, victory against Wales would further get them closer to the semi-finals, with the top two from the pool advancing to the last four stage.

Gurjit Kaur (3', 39') scored a brace in the match while Neha (28'), Sangita Kumari (36'), and Salima Tete (56') also scored a goal each in the Pool A contest against Ghana to help their team pick up the all-important win.

India started the match on the front foot with Jyoti creating an early chance from the right flanks, passing the ball to Navneet Kaur inside the circle.

Navneet's shot on target was saved by Ghana goalkeeper Boye Abigail. But India's wait to get on the scoreboard was short-lived as Gurjit Kaur scored a minute later from the first Penalty Corner of the match, helping India to a 1-0 lead. India continued to maintain possession, keeping the pressure on Ghana's defence as the first quarter came to a close.

India continued to make circle penetrations in the early minutes of the second quarter. Sharmila Devi and Sonika pressed deeper from the right flanks but Ghana's defence was quick to avert the danger. Savita rose to India's rescue when Ghana's Elizabeth Opoku took a shot on target.

Minutes later, Savita also saved a Penalty Corner as India maintained their lead. Neha extended India's lead to 2-0 just at the stroke of halftime with a brilliant move from the left flanks.

India earned an early Penalty Corner in the second half but Ghana's Adizatu Sulemana made a sensational save to deny India and she started a quick counter-attack. But Savita stood tall and strong on the other end and cleared away the danger. A move created by Monika and Lalremsiami from the left flanks allowed Sangita Kumari to hit the ball into the nets and India extended their lead to 3-0.

Minutes later, Gurjit Kaur converted from a penalty stroke as India took their lead to 4-0, taking complete control of the match before the final quarter.

With a 4-0 lead, India kept hold of the possession in the final quarter, ensuring to keep the ball away from Ghana players. With only a few minutes left in the game, Ghana showcased urgency as they tried to get a goal back in the contest. Monika continued to threaten Ghana's defence in the final quarter, creating Penalty Corner opportunities for her team. But Ghana kept India at bay until Neha created an opportunity in the final few minutes, finding Salima Tete inside the circle. Salima struck the ball towards the net to extend India's lead to 5-0.

With inputs from ANI