The Indian hockey team will seek their first podium finish in 48 years in the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup as they begin their campaign against Spain in a tricky match on Friday.

A medal in this showpiece will strengthen the claim that the former giants of the game with eight Olympic gold medals have turned the corner in world hockey.

The country won a bronze in the inaugural tournament in 1971 and clinched a silver in the next edition in 1973. Ajit Pal Singh led the side to a title triumph in 1975 but since then they have failed to even reach the semifinals.

From 1978 to 2014, India could not go past the group stage.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, India have come into the tournament after an impressive show against the world number one side Australia in an away five-match series though they lost the rubber 1-4.

India will hope to begin with a win, as that result can help them top Pool D for a direct quarterfinal berth and avoid playing cross-over matches (meant for second and third-place teams of each of the four pools).

India vs Spain Hockey World Cup match Live streaming and telecast details:

Where will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs Spain will be played at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

When will India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

India vs Spain will take place on 13 January from 7 PM onwards (IST).

Where to watch India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match on television?

India vs Spain will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch Live stream India vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs Spain on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India’s full squad for Hockey World Cup 2023: PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

