India will take on New Zealand in a do-or-die crossover tie at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday, January 22 for a place in the quarterfinals.

Having finished second in pool D, behind England on goal difference, an unbeaten India are optimistic ahead of the crucial match, which yet again promises to be a house-full affair with tickets for the match being sold out.

On the team missing the services of Hardik Singh, who has now been ruled out of the tournament, Graham emphasised that there is enough talent in the group and any player can step up when given a chance.

He said, “While it is disappointing for Hardik and he was in good form, we have enough talent in the group and Raj Kumar Pal, who comes in, has done well for the team earlier this year and we are quite confident of a good show.”

India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup match live streaming and telecast details:

Where will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

India vs New Zealand hockey World Cup game will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

India vs New Zealand hockey World Cup match will take place on 22 January from 7 PM onwards (IST).

Where to watch the India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 match on television?

India vs New Zealand hockey World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live stream of India vs New Zealand Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

Fans can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand hockey World Cup fixture on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and also on Fancode app. The live updates of the game will also be available on firstpost.com.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.