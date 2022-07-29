India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games: Goals from Gurjit Kaur, Neha, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete saw India win 5-0 in their CWG opener.

GOAL! 🇮🇳 INDIA LEAD! Gurjit Kaur is clinical from the penalty corner and India are ahead in just the third minute

India score to make it 2-0! Neha on the scoresheet. She pushes the ball into the area but it goes off a Ghana player into the goal. Should be an own goal but officially it is given to Neha. Come against the run of play

THREE FOR INDIA! Lovely play from India down the left flank. Run down the left wing, Monika then runs down the Ghana goal, and passes it into the path of an unmarked Sangita who directs the ball into the empty goal

4-0 India! Amoako is adjudged to have brought an Indian player down. That did look clumsy. Gurjit Kaur steps up and slaps the ball low and to the right of the goalkeeper. Not necessarily in the corner but had enough venom on it to beat the goalie's foot.

Neha plays the ball into the path of Salima Tete who has a shot on goal. There is plenty on it and the attempt to block it doesn't come off. India make it five!

India start their Commonwealth Games campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana. Brace from Gurjit Kaur alongside goals from Neha, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete. India could have, and should have, had more goals to their name. But this is something to build on for them. Bigger and tougher challenges await this Indian team

Ghana are doing brilliantly to run down the Indian attack during PCs. Twice India have won a penalty corner and twice Ghana players have been sensationally quick to block the shot. To be specific, Sulemana has been at the heart of this. The first of such blocks resulted in a counterattack upon which Narkuor had a shot but it was saved.

India lead Ghana 4-0 after the third quarter. Gurjit Kaur has a brace alongside goals from Neha and Sangita Kumari. India have had chances to post a bigger score but they've not been ruthless. Far from it in fact.

Vandana strides into the Ghana D but is blocked on her way through. The ball is lifted up, smacks her on the side of the face. India have a penalty corner as a result. From it, India get a shot but it is saved and deflected away to safety

WOW! Ghana's Sulemana, without any protective gear, rushes to block a Gurjit Kaur penalty corner and gets struck on the chin. The medics take a look at her and she's taken off the pitch but it is a joke that such a practice is allowed in the first place

Neha plays the ball into the path of Salima Tete who has a shot on goal. There is plenty on it and the attempt to block it doesn't come off. India make it five!

Preview: The Commonwealth Games 2022 is up and running in Birmingham, England, and Savita Punia-led India women’s hockey team open their campaign on Friday when they take on Ghana in a Pool A match.

India are coming off a disappointing campaign at the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, where they finished ninth, and would hope to start afresh in Birmingham.

This also presents an opportunity for the India women’s hockey team to break a 16-year medal drought at CWG. The last time the women’s hockey team won a medal was in Melbourne in 2006, when they clinched silver after losing to hosts Australia in the Gold Medal match.

Savita Punia’s side would look to draw inspiration from their FIH Pro League campaign, where India finished third.

India’s opponents in Pool A include Ghana, Wales, hosts England and Canada.

