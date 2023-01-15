Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Live: India 0 - 0 England after quarter 3

Auto refresh feeds

Third Quarter 1' | India start the new quarter with a DRS. They are asking for a penalty corner as ball hit England's defender. But the ball has hit above the knee and India lose their review.

Third quarter 6' | Another chance that England have let away. Wallace was one-on-one with the Indian goalkeeper but he shoots a bit wider of the goal post.

Third quarter 8 ' | Hardik has been brilliant for India! Amazing run to the shooting area as he defies the England mid-field and shoots at the post, but the goalkeeper still not breached. India took three shots on that occasion. The last one proved to be a bit notorious as Akashdeep's stick hit England defender's face.

Third quarter 15' | Take this now! India finally have the ball in the goal post but it has been disallowed.

End of quarter 3 | That will mark the end of three quarters. It has been exhilarating action - we have seen the speed, the skills, the shoots, and the defense. The only thing this match has lacked is a goal. Can last 15 minutes bring that up?

Fourth Quarter 2' | Multiple shots on the post by Harmanpreet but Ollie Payne has been brilliant in his defense.

Fourth quarter 8' | England wanted a review but have not been allowed. England are getting back in action with just minutes away from close of play.

Fourth quarter 10' | More drama. Hardik is down. He has been injured and will walk out of the field. The physio and a teammate helping him out of the field. He was brilliant today. Trying to counter once again but was hit by opponent's stick on legs.

The match starts at 7 PM IST.

Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

While it was local lad Amit Rohidas and young midfielder Hardik Singh who got on the score sheet, it was a rock-solid defence that helped the hosts kickstart their campaign with a stunning win.

India’s coach and captain are confident about the training and practice that has been put coming into this tournament.

Addressing the media in a post-match press conference, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid stated, “We kept the ball out of the goal. It was a good start. I think that’s always the case, you try to keep the ball out of the goals, and we managed to do that, so that part was good.”

Echoing the Chief Coach’s remarks, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, said, “We speak daily that we have to be defensively strong because even if you score or not, it is important to be strong in defence and you can’t afford to make silly mistakes. All the boys did well when we were one man down, and as the coach mentioned we have been focusing on practicing in the box and that helped us in the game.”

The Indian Team’s opponents for the second Pool D match, England, are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. In their previous match-up at the Pool stage of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a nerve-wreaking 4-4 draw.

When asked about the team’s mindset for the next game, Harmanpreet said, “Learnings, confidence, energy, tone, and work rate – we will go with all that in the next game because these things are very important.”

He further added, “You can’t take any game lightly. Yes, we won, but it’s not that we will stop focusing on the next game. Our motive has always been to go match-by-match. Once the match is done, we start focusing on the next game, so that has been our mentality.”

Meanwhile, Chief Coach said, “What I am pleased about is – firstly, it is the defensive effort. Secondly, I think we handled the ball pretty well. If you look around the park, there were not too many people who didn’t play well yesterday. That is what you need to win a World Cup, you need everyone to be playing at their highest.”

“Yes, you can have one or two that have a bad game here or there, but the objective is to have as many people as you can, playing well. We need to continue with that in the next game against England,” he concluded.

With inputs from Hockey India

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.