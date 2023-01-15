Hockey World Cup India vs England Live
Hockey World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG Live: India 0 - 0 England after quarter 3
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs England LIVE: Catch live updates, scores, and commentary from India’s Hockey World Cup match against England
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Hockey World Cup India vs England Live
Hockey World Cup India vs England Live
The match starts at 7 PM IST.
Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.
While it was local lad Amit Rohidas and young midfielder Hardik Singh who got on the score sheet, it was a rock-solid defence that helped the hosts kickstart their campaign with a stunning win.
India’s coach and captain are confident about the training and practice that has been put coming into this tournament.
Addressing the media in a post-match press conference, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Graham Reid stated, “We kept the ball out of the goal. It was a good start. I think that’s always the case, you try to keep the ball out of the goals, and we managed to do that, so that part was good.”
Echoing the Chief Coach’s remarks, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, said, “We speak daily that we have to be defensively strong because even if you score or not, it is important to be strong in defence and you can’t afford to make silly mistakes. All the boys did well when we were one man down, and as the coach mentioned we have been focusing on practicing in the box and that helped us in the game.”
The Indian Team’s opponents for the second Pool D match, England, are coming off a dominating 5-0 win over Wales. In their previous match-up at the Pool stage of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, both teams produced a nerve-wreaking 4-4 draw.
When asked about the team’s mindset for the next game, Harmanpreet said, “Learnings, confidence, energy, tone, and work rate – we will go with all that in the next game because these things are very important.”
He further added, “You can’t take any game lightly. Yes, we won, but it’s not that we will stop focusing on the next game. Our motive has always been to go match-by-match. Once the match is done, we start focusing on the next game, so that has been our mentality.”
Meanwhile, Chief Coach said, “What I am pleased about is – firstly, it is the defensive effort. Secondly, I think we handled the ball pretty well. If you look around the park, there were not too many people who didn’t play well yesterday. That is what you need to win a World Cup, you need everyone to be playing at their highest.”
“Yes, you can have one or two that have a bad game here or there, but the objective is to have as many people as you can, playing well. We need to continue with that in the next game against England,” he concluded.
With inputs from Hockey India
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina toil to beat South Africa 1-0 opener
After a barren and hard-fought first two quarters, Argentina scored the winner in the 42nd minute through a field effort from Casella Maico.
Hockey World Cup 2023: India solve Spain challenge with fiery start and determined defending
India would want to do better on the penalty corners in the upcoming matches of the Hockey World Cup but the way they defended against Spain was a massive positive.
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: India beat Spain 2-0 to get campaign off to winning start
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain Highlights: Full time! It's victory to India over Spain, as they beat the opponents 2-0. Goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh gave India the 2-0 lead, and Spain were never able to respond to that from there. Positive start to the hosts' campaign.