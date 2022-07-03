That's all we have for you for now. India next take on China on 5 July. We'll be back with LIVE coverage of that game, but until then, it's goodbye!
India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, Full score: India play out 1-1 draw against England
Highlights
END OF FIRST QUARTER
England with the early advantage at the end of first quarter, taking a 1-0 lead over India. Izabelle Petter gave them the lead, but India will hope to make a comeback in the second.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Preview: India take on England in their opening clash of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Sunday.
India have been placed in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.
India will be led by Savita Punia, and they will be eyeing revenge in their opening contest, having lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup was a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.
However, India have been on a rise since their inspired Tokyo Olympics performance last year, even finishing third at the FIH Pro League in June this year.
Rani Rampal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Tokyo Games last year, and Savita has been leading by example. India even achieved their best-ever ranking of sixth in May.
After tonight’s game, India play China on 5 July and New Zealand on 7 July.
India's squad
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita
Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete
Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi
Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari
