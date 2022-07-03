Live Score & Update India vs England Live Streaming of Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Match. Live news & Coverage today India vs England LIVE in Women’s World Cup Hockey, Match starts at 8:00PM IST, Follow IND vs ENG LIVE Updates. Women’s World Cup IND vs ENG live in India on TV and Online

GOOOAAL!! Deadlock is broken as England take a 1-0 lead over India. Isabelle Petter with the lead for England as she gets a great touch of the ball that goes past the Indian keeper.

England with the early advantage at the end of first quarter, taking a 1-0 lead over India. Izabelle Petter gave them the lead, but India will hope to make a comeback in the second.

Something seems off for India as they are unable to handle the ball well and make a good connect of it. India still seeking for that equaliser.

India have levelled through Vandana Katariya, and are back in the game, with the second half now underway. Can they do one better by taking a lead?

End of the third quarter, and no goals this quarter. Scoreline remains 1-1 with just another 15 minutes to play in this contest. It's been an even contest so far, but which team will come out on top?

Neha's shot on goal is saved by England's Maddie Hinch. Meanwhile, Savita Punia has been solid at the Indian goal.

So, the England vs India encounter at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup ends in a 1-1. It was a tightly-fought contest and both the teams will now share the spoils.

That's all we have for you for now. India next take on China on 5 July. We'll be back with LIVE coverage of that game, but until then, it's goodbye!

Preview: India take on England in their opening clash of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

India have been placed in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.

India will be led by Savita Punia, and they will be eyeing revenge in their opening contest, having lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup was a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

However, India have been on a rise since their inspired Tokyo Olympics performance last year, even finishing third at the FIH Pro League in June this year.

Rani Rampal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Tokyo Games last year, and Savita has been leading by example. India even achieved their best-ever ranking of sixth in May.

After tonight’s game, India play China on 5 July and New Zealand on 7 July.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

