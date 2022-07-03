India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, Full score: India play out 1-1 draw against England

Live Score & Update India vs England Live Streaming of Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 Match. Live news & Coverage today India vs England LIVE in Women’s World Cup Hockey, Match starts at 8:00PM IST, Follow IND vs ENG LIVE Updates. Women’s World Cup IND vs ENG live in India on TV and Online

FP Sports July 03, 2022 19:43:28 IST
Auto refresh feeds
India vs England Highlights, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022, Full score: India play out 1-1 draw against England

In Rani Rampal's absence, Savita will captain India at Women's Hockey World Cup.

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

July 03, 2022 - 21:39 (IST)

That's all we have for you for now. India next take on China on 5 July. We'll be back with LIVE coverage of that game, but until then, it's goodbye! 

July 03, 2022 - 21:39 (IST)

FULL TIME! 

So, the England vs India encounter at the 2022 Women's Hockey World Cup ends in a 1-1. It was a tightly-fought contest and both the teams will now share the spoils. 

July 03, 2022 - 21:26 (IST)

England 1-1 India 

Neha's shot on goal is saved by England's Maddie Hinch. Meanwhile, Savita Punia has been solid at the Indian goal. 

July 03, 2022 - 21:16 (IST)

England 1-1 India 

The fourth and final quarter is underway! 

July 03, 2022 - 21:14 (IST)

England 1-1 India 

End of the third quarter, and no goals this quarter. Scoreline remains 1-1 with just another 15 minutes to play in this contest. It's been an even contest so far, but which team will come out on top? 

July 03, 2022 - 21:02 (IST)

England 1-1 India 

India have levelled through Vandana Katariya, and are back in the game, with the second half now underway. Can they do one better by taking a lead? 

July 03, 2022 - 20:34 (IST)

England 1-0 India 

Something seems off for India as they are unable to handle the ball well and make a good connect of it. India still seeking for that equaliser. 

July 03, 2022 - 20:29 (IST)

England 1-0 India 

The second quarter is underway! 

July 03, 2022 - 20:28 (IST)

END OF FIRST QUARTER

England with the early advantage at the end of first quarter, taking a 1-0 lead over India. Izabelle Petter gave them the lead, but India will hope to make a comeback in the second. 

July 03, 2022 - 20:20 (IST)

England 1-0 India 

GOOOAAL!! Deadlock is broken as England take a 1-0 lead over India. Isabelle Petter with the lead for England as she gets a great touch of the ball that goes past the Indian keeper. 

Load More

Preview: India take on England in their opening clash of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022 in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Sunday.

India have been placed in Pool B alongside England, New Zealand and China.

India will be led by Savita Punia, and they will be eyeing revenge in their opening contest, having lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

India’s best finish at the Women’s Hockey World Cup was a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974.

However, India have been on a rise since their inspired Tokyo Olympics performance last year, even finishing third at the FIH Pro League in June this year.

Rani Rampal has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Tokyo Games last year, and Savita has been leading by example. India even achieved their best-ever ranking of sixth in May.

After tonight’s game, India play China on 5 July and New Zealand on 7 July.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Updated Date: July 03, 2022 21:40:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad
India

Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad

Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out

Ukraine expects wide support in EU for candidacy to join bloc
World

Ukraine expects wide support in EU for candidacy to join bloc

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed similar optimism, calling it a 'crucial moment' for Ukraine

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed', says Press Freedom Group
World

Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed', says Press Freedom Group

The group went to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found in woods of Kyiv. The group said it counted 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car