Goal No 3! Lalit Upadhyay with the final touch as India triple their lead in Birmingham. Brilliant stuff from Manpreet and Co so far. 3-0 to India!

GOAL! A brilliant pass from Hardik into the middle, and Gurjant does the rest, finding the net. 4-0 to India!

End of first half: Half-time following the conclusion of the first two quarters and India take a dominant 4-0 lead over Canada. Canada will look to respond strongly, put up as much effort in scoring in the second half.

Q3: The third quarter is underway, and Canada will look to strike back quickly with time running out.

Q3: Goal number five for India and they continue to dominate proceedings. Canada have no reply to this Indian team.

End of Q3: India continue to dominate, with a 5-0 lead over Canada. It's been one way traffic so far, can Canada get a consolation goal in the fourth and final quarter?

Q4: The fourth quarter is underway, just around 10 minutes remain in this quarter and Canada would look to finish off this game on a high.

GOAL! Super Six for Team India as Harmanpreet nets India's sixth goal against Canada. He had scored a hat-trick against Ghana, netted one against England, and now this is his second against Canada. 6-0 India!

Full time! India complete an 8-0 demolition of Canada, simply outstanding performance from Manpreet Singh and Co. A befitting return to winning ways after a 4-4 draw against England just a few days ago.

That's that from the hockey action today. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye!

Preview: The Indian men's hockey team would look to put up a disciplined performance and avoid unnecessary cards in its bid to return to winning ways against Canada at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

After a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana in their opener, India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held 4-4 by hosts England in their second pool B match.

The Indians started brilliantly and dominated the first two quarters to enjoy a comfortable 3-0 lead at half time. But the Englishmen came out hard in the final two quarters to stun the Indians.

England were also helped by three cards to India's Varun Kumar twice, one for five minutes in the first half and for 10 minutes in the second half, besides a 10-minute suspension for Gurjant Singh in the final quarter for dangerous play.

England made full use of those lapses to put pressure on the Indian defence and they eventually wilted under pressure to share the spoils.

India vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh conceded that they need to be more disciplined going forward.

"Our resounding win against Ghana was the perfect way to start our Commonwealth Games campaign. But we are a little bit disappointed about our performance against England.

"There are several takeaways from that match for us particularly when it comes to discipline and not letting our guard down when we have a good lead on board," he said.

The Indians are placed second in the pool with four points from a win and a draw, while England are in the lead with seven points from three games.

A win against Canada would consolidate India's position in the group and take them one step closer towards a semifinal spot.

Going by form and rankings, it should be a cakewalk for India. While India are placed fifth in the world, Canada are lying way below, in the 13th position.

The last time India played against Canada, in the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, the Manpreet Singh-led side won 7-3.

Despite the draw against England, the Indians would look to play to their strength, which is attacking hockey. However, while doing so, they will need to guard against complacency.

"Canada is a tough opponent, it has been a while since we faced them in any official tournament, but our game plan is clear and the players are ready to execute it perfectly as our preparations for this game have been rigorous," Harmanpreet said.

After Canada, India will round off their pool engagements with a match against Wales on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI

