GOOAL! A very early advantage for India in the contest, as Akashdeep Singh gives them the opening goal.

Half-time in Eindhoven and India maintain their 2-0 lead over Argentina without reply. India have been the more clinical side, with Argentina's defence looking seemingly weak.

Right. The second half is underway with the task cut out for Argentina. Will they be able to put up a confident response? Or will India extend dominance?

Argentina with the ball early on in the second half, but Akashdeep Singh intervenes, and the Indian defenders regain possession of the ball.

Gurjant Singh with a heavy tackle and that means India have conceded a penalty corner. Nocholas Torradella with the PC, but Amit Rohidas ensures Argentina do not get anything out of it. Argentina win another corner. Nicholas with the corner again, but Jarmanpreet Singh ensures India don't concede yet again.

End of the third quarter, and the scoreline remains the same. Time is running out for Argentina, who have just 15 more minutes to play with, if they are to even salvage at least a 2-2 draw.

India have been defensively good today, not allowing Argentina any room for improvement. Argentina are enjoying ball possession at stages in this final quarter, but India have been defensively solid.

Less than five minutes to go in the contest now. It seems like Argentina are somewhat lacking in confidence to beat this Indian defence. Dilpreet Singh is down on the ground, but the refereee says play on.

GOAL! Less than three minutes to go in the contest, and Argentina make it 2-1! The lead still favours India, but by just one goal now. ​

Full time! India hold off a late fightback from Argentina to clinch a 2-1 win and round off their European leg of the FIH Pro League in positive fashion. Goals from Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh the major highlights for India.

That's all we have for you from this match. Despite the win, India would be looking to make improvements ahead of their next assignment. The win also means India remain top of the standings for now with 30 points, four more than second-placed Great Britain, who play Spain and Germany later in June. Until next time, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to put their loss to Netherlands behind when they face Argentina in the FIH Pro League match in Eindhoven on Sunday.

India have had a mixed outing in the European leg of the FIH Pro League so far. While they did manage to beat Argentina 3-0 just a few days ago, India suffered defeats to Netherlands in both their matches against the hosts in Eindhoven.

Despite the mixed results, Harmanpreet Singh and Co sit atop the standings with 27 points to their name. They lead second-placed Great Britain (26) by just one point, with Britain having a much better goal difference of 15.

Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the standings with 13 points from as many games.

Harmanpreet Singh, the India skipper, leads the goal-scorers standings with 18 goals so far in this season’s Pro League.

