India vs Argentina, Highlights: Goals from Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh helped India beat Argentina 2-1.
India 2-0 Argentina
Gurjant Singh with a heavy tackle and that means India have conceded a penalty corner. Nocholas Torradella with the PC, but Amit Rohidas ensures Argentina do not get anything out of it. Argentina win another corner. Nicholas with the corner again, but Jarmanpreet Singh ensures India don't concede yet again.
Preview: The India men’s hockey team will look to put their loss to Netherlands behind when they face Argentina in the FIH Pro League match in Eindhoven on Sunday.
India have had a mixed outing in the European leg of the FIH Pro League so far. While they did manage to beat Argentina 3-0 just a few days ago, India suffered defeats to Netherlands in both their matches against the hosts in Eindhoven.
Despite the mixed results, Harmanpreet Singh and Co sit atop the standings with 27 points to their name. They lead second-placed Great Britain (26) by just one point, with Britain having a much better goal difference of 15.
Argentina, meanwhile, are placed fifth in the standings with 13 points from as many games.
Harmanpreet Singh, the India skipper, leads the goal-scorers standings with 18 goals so far in this season’s Pro League.
