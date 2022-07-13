Highlights, India vs Japan Hockey Score Update, Women Hockey World Cup: India finish 9th after 3-1 victory

FP Sports July 13, 2022 19:41:51 IST
File image of the Savita Punia-led India women's hockey team. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

21:45 (ist)

India's Neha Goyal has been declared the Player of the Match!

21:38 (ist)

FT: India 3-1 Japan

The hooter goes off one last time in Match 39 of the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cup as India pull off a convincing 3-1 victory over Japan to bring their campaign to a victorious end!


Though the Cherry Blossoms started off on a strong note and drew first blood, the Women in Blue maintained their composure and were able to put their opponents under pressure soon after with a series of counterattacks.


Navneet Kaur was especially impressive today as she scored two of the three Indian goals, the first one a penalty corner and the second one a field goal.
21:20 (ist)

Q3: India 3-1 Japan

GOAL! After coming close to a third strike just a minute ago, Navneet Kaur ensures India head into the final quarter with a two-goal cushion as she collects her second goal of the day, this one a field goal, just seconds before the hooter goes off!

The Women in Blue are starting to dominate the proceedings at the moment, and it will take an incredible effort from the Cherry Blossoms to turn things around in the final quarter!
21:09 (ist)

Q3: India 2-1 Japan

GOAL! India are ahead in the game for the first time, as Deep Grace Ikea’s inch-perfect strike in the eighth minute helps them convert a Penalty Corner for the second time today!

And like Navneet in the previous quarter, this happens to be Deep’s first strike of the ongoing tournament!
20:49 (ist)

HT: India 1-1 Japan

INDIA EQUALISE! Navneet Kaur scores her first goal of the tournament with an ambitious shot from outside the circle as the Women in Blue draw level just 34 seconds before the halftime hooter is sounded!


That strike should do the morale of the Indian camp a world of good and they will be hoping the momentum translates to a second goal on the other side of the interval.
20:36 (ist)

Q2: India 0-1 Japan


Penalty Corner to Japan in the fifth minute! Can they grab the lead in the second quarter with this opening?

JAPAN SCORE! Asai Yu absolutely clobbers the ball towards the Indian goalpost, where the ball deflects off keeper Savita’s body before hitting the roof of the net!
20:28 (ist)

Q1: India 0-0 Japan


The first quarter ends on a goalless note, though both teams have created chances for themselves so far with the Women in Blue even earning a PC. Japan went on the offensive early on but it didn’t take India long to catch up. Meanwhile, India’s Jyoti became the first player to get a booking, getting a green card in the penultimate minute.

July 13, 2022 - 21:58 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India's journey at the 2022 FIH Women's World Cup in Spain and Netherlands, with the Women in Blue signing off with a commanding 3-1 victory over Japan to claim the ninth spot and end things on a high.

India, for once, were clinical in their approach today, bouncing back in style after conceding the lead to the Cherry Blossoms in Quarter 2. They might, however, rue the fact that they weren't quite able to produce such efficiency earlier in the tournament when their hopes of making it to the knocks were still alive. Still, the team will take plenty of positives from today's outing.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

July 13, 2022 - 21:51 (IST)

A sweet ending to a mixed campaign

July 13, 2022 - 21:45 (IST)

July 13, 2022 - 21:35 (IST)

Q4: India 3-1 Japan

The Japanese push towards the Indian half one last time in the penultimate minute, and are able to enter the shooting area looking to collect their second. The alert Indian defence, though, is able to deflect the ball far away from themselves.

July 13, 2022 - 21:30 (IST)

Q4: India 3-1 Japan

Just five more minutes to go for the final hooter of the game. Can the Cherry Blossoms pull a rabbit out of the hat in the business end of the fixture? Or will the Women in Blue hold on to their lead and finish the tournament in style? Stay tuned to find out

July 13, 2022 - 21:26 (IST)

Q4: India 3-1 Japan

The Indians are dominating possession at the moment and are hardly giving the Japanese any room.


India forward Vandana Katariya, meanwhile, has a shy at the Cherry Blossoms goalpost, where Akio Tanaka has now replaced Eika Nakamura as the keeper and manages to deflect the ball off her pads.

July 13, 2022 - 21:20 (IST)

July 13, 2022 - 21:18 (IST)

Q3: India 2-1 Japan

India nearly collect their third in the dying minutes of the third quarter, with Sharmila Devi’s knees touching the goal line while trying to get the ball across in the 14th minute.

The referee takes this upstairs, and the TV referee decides to rule it in favour of the Japanese.

July 13, 2022 - 21:09 (IST)

Preview: India will take to the field one last time in the ongoing FIH Women's World Cup when they face Japan in the 9th-12th place playoff at the Estadi Olímpic de Terrassa in Terrassa, Spain on Wednesday.

India enter this game on the back of a narrow victory over Canada on Sunday, beating them 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the two teams were tied at a goal apiece. Japan, on the other hand, beat neighbours Korea 3-2 in the other game that took place on Sunday.

India, placed in Pool B in the group stage, started off with back-to-back draws against England and China, both ending in one-all, before going down to New Zealand 3-4 in a high-scoring encounter to finish third in their group, marginally ahead of the Chinese thanks to their superior goal difference.

All three group matches took place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, on the outskirts of Amsterdam.

India then travelled to Spain, where they took on the tournament co-hosts in a crossover match for a spot in the quarter-finals. The Women in Blue would once again end up short, this time in a low-scoring affair in which just one goal was scored across the four quarters.

Updated Date: July 13, 2022 21:59:58 IST

