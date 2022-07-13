21:38 (ist)

FT: India 3-1 Japan

The hooter goes off one last time in Match 39 of the 2022 FIH Women’s World Cup as India pull off a convincing 3-1 victory over Japan to bring their campaign to a victorious end!



Though the Cherry Blossoms started off on a strong note and drew first blood, the Women in Blue maintained their composure and were able to put their opponents under pressure soon after with a series of counterattacks.



Navneet Kaur was especially impressive today as she scored two of the three Indian goals, the first one a penalty corner and the second one a field goal.