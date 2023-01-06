One of the most prolific names in the Indian field hockey circuit, Harmanpreet Singh celebrates his 27th birthday today, 6 January. He is among those defenders who have the outstanding skill to evade their opponents and notch up a goal. He has proved it time and again finding his place on the scoresheet. Born in Punjab’s Amritsar, Singh developed his interest in hockey at a very tender age. However, the 15-year-old boy wished to be a forward when he kicked off his hockey training at the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy.

Years went past and Singh’s passion shifted towards defending. Eventually, he emerged to be an exceptional drag-flicker, an outstanding penalty corner specialist as well as one of the most vital players in the team.

With the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 knocking at the door, Singh, the newly-appointed India captain, has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. In their first game, India will cross swords with Spain on the first day of the tournament, 13 January, at 7:00 PM IST. All eyes will be on whether Singh can guide his unit to another victory.

Harmanpreet Singh’s journey to fame:

Singh enrolled at Surjeet Academy in Jalandhar in 2011 to enhance his sporting abilities further. His defensive prowess and drag flick caught people’s attention from the start. The coaches at the youth camps first noticed his talent and referred him to the Indian junior team. Interestingly, Singh’s coaches used to swap the regular hockey ball with a heavier one to assist him in gaining even more power.

Singh finally made his debut for the junior national side in the 2011 Sultan Johor Cup. Three years later, he was named the Player of the tournament at the same competition. He netted nine goals at the youth tournament in Malaysia, helping India stand atop the podium. His consistency and exceptional style of playing paved his way for the Indian senior team and his debut opportunity came in 2015 during a Test series against Japan.

After his entry at the professional level, there was no turning back. In 2016, Singh made his Olympics debut at the Rio Games. India delivered a disappointing performance in Brazil. Like every other sportsperson, a struggling period did transpire in Singh’s career. Following his below-par performance in the Rio Summer Olympics, he was dropped from the Asian games and a number of tournaments. But the Indian defender made a comeback again after lifting the 2016 Junior World Cup with India. In the tournament, he recorded three goals.

Harmanpreet Singh’s accolades:

Singh played a pivotal role in India’s historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ending the country’s 41-year-long wait for a podium finish. He returned to India as the highest scorer for his side with six goals, including a crucial one in the bronze medal play-off against Germany.

Singh completed his 100 career goals in the FIH Pro League 2021-22. With his tally of 18 goals, he also became the top scorer in the competition. Owing to his tremendous performance that year, Singh was named the FIH Player of the Year in the men’s category. It was the second consecutive time he received the prestigious title.

