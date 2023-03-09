Mumbai: International hockey action will be back in Odisha as India resumes their FIH Pro League journey. The FIH Pro League commenced last year in October at the Kalinga stadium, but this leg of the league will be played in Rourkela. India, Australia and Germany will play six matches in six days. India will start off the action on March 10 against Germany before taking on Australia on March 12. All games will start at 7 PM IST and will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode.

The FIH Pro League is an annual global League involving hockey’s best national teams in the world, men and women. The best team of the season – having accumulated the highest number of points at the end of the League – is crowned Champion and receives the FIH Pro League Trophy.

The Indian team will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh while Hardik Singh has been named as the vice-captain.

Hockey fans will be able to watch all the action live on the FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS) TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV and on www.fancode.com

Full schedule is as below:

March 10, India vs Germany

March 11, Germany vs Australia

March 12, India vs Australia

March 13, India vs Germany

March 14, Germany vs Australia

March 15, India vs Australia

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.