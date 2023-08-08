The India men’s hockey team will hope to finish on top of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy table and head into the semi-finals unbeaten when they face neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in their final league outing.

Team India, who are hosting the seventh edition of the tournament that features six of the top-ranked men’s hockey teams in the continent, are currently the only team that’s still unbeaten. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side have won three out of four matches so far, and were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Japanese team in the only game in which they did not collect all three points on offer.

The Indians, who have won the tournament thrice including as joint-winners with Pakistan in 2018, began their campaign with a sound 7-2 thrashing of China. The tournament favourites then bounced back from their disappointing outing against Japan, who had finished runners-up in the previous edition, with a solid 5-0 victory over Malaysia.

On Monday, the Indians prevailed over South Korea 3-2 in a tense contest in which the current title holders scored their second goal in the dying minutes of the final quarter and were sensing an opportunity to fire an equaliser, only for the Indians to hold their nerve and defend with all their might.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are currently fighting for survival in the tournament. Though they currently are fourth on the table with five points to their name following a 2-1 win over China along with draws against Japan and South Korea, they could still be knocked out of the race to the semi-finals by Japan, who are fifth with two points.

For Pakistan, securing a point from the match against India would be enough for them to secure a place in the semis. And since the China-Japan clash will be taking place before India and Pakistan lock horns, the Pakistanis will have a concrete understanding of what they need to do to finish in the top four.

Ahead of the Indo-Pak encounter, we take a look at details such as venue, date, live telecast and other details:

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match take place?

The match will take place at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.

When will the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, 9 August starting at 8.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match live?

Watch the LIVE coverage of the Asian Champions Trophy between India and Pakistan on the FanCode App (Android, iOS, TV) or www.fancode.com. It will also be broadcast on Star Sports Select 2 (Both SD and HD)

India vs Pakistan head-to-head:

As is the case in cricket, where the two sides share as fierce a rivalry as they do in hockey, Pakistan lead India on the head-to-head record. Since their first meeting in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Pakistan have won 82 games compared to India’s 64, with 32 matches between the two sides ending in a draw.

Full squads:

India: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh

Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Ammad, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Shahid, Rooman, Zikriya Hayat, Ishtiaq Khan Abdullah, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Mohammad Khan, Muhammad Murtaza, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Khan, Afraz