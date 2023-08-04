Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's equaliser helps India salvage draw against spirited Japan

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser shortly before the end of the third quarter after forward Ken Nagayoshi put Japan ahead two minutes from the half-time.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 04, 2023 23:53:28 IST
India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two minutes before the conclusion of the third quarter to help his team go level with Japan during their Asian Champions Trophy meeting in Chennai. Hockey India

After getting their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign off to a flying start with a crushing victory over China, the India men’s hockey team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in Chennai on Friday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh managed to save face for the tournament hosts with an equaliser shortly before the end of the third quarter after forward Ken Nagayoshi put Japan ahead two minutes from the half-time hooter at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore in the Tamil Nadu capital.

It was an engaging first quarter, with India starting off in an attacking fashion. However, despite some positive possession-based play and scoring chances, both the teams failed to find the back of the net.

While Japan saw a player being substituted with an injury, India received as many as seven penalty corners in the quarter, but failed to successfully convert one.

While Vivek Sagar Prasad earned a green card in the eighth minute, nothing separated the two sides in the opening quarter.

The intensity remained the same for both the teams in the following quarter, before Jugraj Singh was green-carded in the 27th minute.

The following minute resulted in a penalty corner for Japan, and Nagayoshi successfully converted it to put his side ahead.

After the change of ends, India played technical as well as relentless hockey and engaged in aerial balls as well.

With Japan continuing to be ruthless in its defence, the Indians eventually managed to earn a penalty corner in the 43rd minute, and Harmanpreet made no mistake this time to flick it hard into the net to draw level.

In the final quarter, both the teams switched to attacking hockey. India earned a penalty corner in the 55th minute, but a successful video referral from Japan got the decision to be overruled, while Mandeep Singh saw a yellow card a minute later.

India earned as many as 15 corners compared to Japan’s two, but to no use.

After a day’s break, India will take on Malaysia on Sunday, while Japan will play Pakistan on the same day.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: August 04, 2023 23:48:50 IST

