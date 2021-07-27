Follow live updates on the events taking place on the fourth day of competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yashaswini and Abhishek fail to make it to the next stage. 281 from Yashaswini and 283 from Abhishek. Looks they have finished 17th.

Superb show from India considering how they bounced back from a 1-7 drubbing against Australia. A win plus a clean sheet will make Graham Reid happy.

It's all over. India win the match thanks to two goals from Rupinder Pal Singh and one from Simranjeet.

Ma Long wins a superb rally to level the score 8-8. Sharath's forehand does the magic against the Dragon as he wins three consecutive points to take the game 11-8.

This one has gone in Ma Long's favour. Too tough to make a comeback after going 0-6 down. The defending champion wins the fourth game 11-4.

Scintilliating defensive badminton from Shetty and Rankireddy to draw an error and have two match points. They need just the one to win 21-17, 21-19 in 44 minute. A win for India means the Indonesian pairing finish top of the table with Chinese Taipei's team second

Nadine ends the round on a high. Looks like India's Lovlina has lost the round. But no, the judges have give Lovlina the round in a split decision 3-2.

And Lovlina wins the bout in a 3-2 split decision. She is through to the quarter-final.

Lovlina maintains her composure and concentrates on her defence. Round 3 comes into an end. Let's see how the judges call the bout.

Racing is postponed here in #Enoshima 🇯🇵 due to the light and shifty winds. The Finn, Laser and 49er fleets are waiting on the water for conditions to change. Tracking: ➡️ https://t.co/foXebf00W3 Results: ➡️ https://t.co/1hBYe2KP4z #Sailing #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/5cG21IyrRl

And we're underway again! The 49ers have just started their first race of #Tokyo2020 🙌 Tracking: ➡️ https://t.co/foXebf00W3 #Sailing #Olympics pic.twitter.com/QLtIOLP2K2

Chen and Zhang were making their Olympic debuts, but already have a winning history. Chen, who is 15, won the individual 10-meter platform title at the world championships in 2019, when she was 13. Zhang, who is 17, won the platform synchro title at the world meet two years ago.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the US took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80. Schnell was the bronze medalist in individual platform at the world championships in 2019. Parratto was seventh in the same event five years ago in Rio.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

China won another gold medal in Olympic diving. Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform on Tuesday, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games.

The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sharath Kamal took a game off the legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion, before making a third-round exit from the table tennis competition.

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey team overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and register their second win at the Games.

The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker caved in under pressure and failed to qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team events at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Ganapathy and Thakkar’s marriage of convenience has endured its share of tides. They now describe themselves as 'each other's backbones.' Come July, the boys will hit the high seas in Japan, sailing into a new dawn. Click here to read the full article

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior. Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-strong team to make the quarter-final stage.

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.

That's all the action that we'll be having on Day 4 of the Olympics, with both Men's Skiff 49er races featuring Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar having been postponed. Do tune back in tomorrow, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates and more from Day 5! Until then, goodbye

Day 4 preview: After yet another medalless day that saw some advance through to the next round and a few others bow out of the competition following defeats, the Indian contingent will be hoping the fourth day of the competition sees them add to their tally after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver in the women's 49kg event on Day 1.

The India men's hockey team will be among the teams/individuals in action early on Tuesday. The Manpreet Singh-led team be hoping to make amends for the 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia — their worst defeat in the Olympics — in their second group game when they take on Spain, currently ranked three places below India at eighth in the FIH rankings. The match will begin at 6.30 am IST.

Also in action early in the morning will be shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, who will be hoping to end India's surprising medalless run in shooting despite having world beaters in their ranks. Chaudhary and Bhaker will take part in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, in which Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal will also compete together. The qualifications for the event begin at 5.30 am IST. The bronze medal match will take place at 7.30 am with the gold medal match starting half an hour later.

In 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, two Indian pairings will take to the range. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be one Indian team and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will be the other.

Earlier on Monday, the hopes of Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee ended as they lost their respective preliminary round matches, although veteran paddler Sharath Kamal kept India's flag flying high in table tennis as he advanced to the third round with a 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 victory over Portugal's Tiago Polonia. He next faces Chinese icon Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, on Tuesday.

A typhoon warning would affect the flow of things for outdoor events such as archery, sailing, rowing. India's double sculls team were due to compete today but that has been rescheduled. The sailors, though, will compete as scheduled. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan continue their campaign while KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar get going in 49er Men's Race.

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty need a win to qualify from their group. They had registered a win before being thrashed on Monday by the World No 1 pairing from Indonesia who have already advanced.