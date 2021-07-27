live

Highlights, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 4: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins; mixed team shooters suffer qualifying exit

Follow live updates on the events taking place on the fourth day of competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FP Sports July 27, 2021 04:38:30 IST
Highlights, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 4: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins; mixed team shooters suffer qualifying exit

Lovlina Borgohain beat Nadine Apetz of Germany to move forward in boxing welterweight category match at Tokyo Olympics. AP

Highlights

14:51 (ist)

That's it from us folks!

That's all the action that we'll be having on Day 4 of the Olympics, with both Men's Skiff 49er races featuring Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar having been postponed. Do tune back in tomorrow, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates and more from Day 5! Until then, goodbye
11:17 (ist)

Boxing

Lovlina maintains her composure and concentrates on her defence. Round 3 comes into an end. Let's see how the judges call the bout. 

And Lovlina wins the bout in a 3-2 split decision. She is through to the quarter-final.

  
11:09 (ist)

Boxing

Nadine ends the round on a high. Looks like India's Lovlina has lost the round. But no, the judges have give Lovlina the round in a split decision 3-2.   
10:17 (ist)

Badminton Men's Doubles

Scintilliating defensive badminton from Shetty and Rankireddy to draw an error and have two match points. They need just the one to win 21-17, 21-19 in 44 minute. A win for India means the Indonesian pairing finish top of the table with Chinese Taipei's team second
09:49 (ist)

Table Tennis

It's over for Sharath Kamal.

Ma Long way superior as he wins the fifth game 11-4 and takes the match 4-1. 

   
09:42 (ist)

Table Tennis

This one has gone in Ma Long's favour. Too tough to make a comeback after going 0-6 down. The defending champion wins the fourth game 11-4.  
09:23 (ist)

Table Tennis

Ma Long wins a superb rally to level the score 8-8. Sharath's forehand does the magic against the Dragon as he wins three consecutive points to take the game 11-8.

Huge boost for Sharath.   
08:06 (ist)

India 3-0 Spain

It's all over. India win the match thanks to two goals from Rupinder Pal Singh and one from Simranjeet.

Superb show from India considering how they bounced back from a 1-7 drubbing against Australia. A win plus a clean sheet will make Graham Reid happy. 
07:51 (ist)

Hockey 4th quarter: India 3-0 Spain

GOAAAL!

India get a penalty corner and Rupinder Pal Singh converts! No stopping that.   
06:34 (ist)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 2

After first series, Manu and Saurabh are ranked 7. 

Saurabh: 10, 9, 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 10, 10, 10.

Manu: 9, 9, 10, 10, 9, 8, 10, 10, 9, 8.    

This is not looking good for India.
06:03 (ist)

Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 1

So, Manu and Saurabh finish qualification 1 on top. Manu shoots 286 while Saurabh ends up with 296. Their combined score reads 582 

Yashaswini and Abhishek fail to make it to the next stage. 281 from Yashaswini and 283 from Abhishek. Looks they have finished 17th. 

July 27, 2021 - 14:51 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

That's all the action that we'll be having on Day 4 of the Olympics, with both Men's Skiff 49er races featuring Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar having been postponed. Do tune back in tomorrow, because we'll be right here, bringing you all the latest updates and more from Day 5! Until then, goodbye

July 27, 2021 - 14:31 (IST)

Indian shooters crash out in 10m air rifle mixed qualifications

The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired in the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.

The mixed events are making their Olympic debut.

Click here to read more of the report.

July 27, 2021 - 14:04 (IST)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain through to 69kg quarter-finals with win over Nadine Apetz

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarter-finals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout on Tuesday.

Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior. Both the boxers were making their Games debut and the Indian became the first from her nine-strong team to make the quarter-final stage.

Click here to read more of the report.

July 27, 2021 - 13:30 (IST)

Rivals-turned-teammates Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy set sails for glory

Ganapathy and Thakkar are currently in action.

In May this year, Shantanu Srivastava spoke to the Indian sailors on their journey. 

Ganapathy and Thakkar’s marriage of convenience has endured its share of tides. They now describe themselves as 'each other's backbones.' Come July, the boys will hit the high seas in Japan, sailing into a new dawn. Click here to read the full article

July 27, 2021 - 13:06 (IST)

Historic! 

July 27, 2021 - 13:03 (IST)

Day 4 highlights – Indian athletes

The Indian pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker caved in under pressure and failed to qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team events at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey team overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and register their second win at the Games.

Sharath Kamal took a game off the legendary Ma Long, the reigning Olympic and world champion, before making a third-round exit from the table tennis competition.

The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired in the Tokyo Olympics.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarter-finals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout 

July 27, 2021 - 12:53 (IST)

Medals tally

July 27, 2021 - 12:53 (IST)

China wins women's 10M synchro diving; US earns silver

 China won another gold medal in Olympic diving. Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform on Tuesday, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the US took silver in just their second competition as a pair. They totaled 310.80. Schnell was the bronze medalist in individual platform at the world championships in 2019. Parratto was seventh in the same event five years ago in Rio.

Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico earned bronze at 299.70.

Chen and Zhang were making their Olympic debuts, but already have a winning history. Chen, who is 15, won the individual 10-meter platform title at the world championships in 2019, when she was 13. Zhang, who is 17, won the platform synchro title at the world meet two years ago.

China won its first gold in Tokyo in women’s 3-meter synchro springboard and earned silver in men’s 10-meter platform synchro.

AP

July 27, 2021 - 12:43 (IST)

The sailing races underway. 

July 27, 2021 - 12:10 (IST)

The sailing races have been postponed due to bad weather.   

Day 4 preview: After yet another medalless day that saw some advance through to the next round and a few others bow out of the competition following defeats, the Indian contingent will be hoping the fourth day of the competition sees them add to their tally after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver in the women's 49kg event on Day 1.

The India men's hockey team will be among the teams/individuals in action early on Tuesday. The Manpreet Singh-led team be hoping to make amends for the 7-1 hammering at the hands of Australia — their worst defeat in the Olympics — in their second group game when they take on Spain, currently ranked three places below India at eighth in the FIH rankings. The match will begin at 6.30 am IST.

Also in action early in the morning will be shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker, who will be hoping to end India's surprising medalless run in shooting despite having world beaters in their ranks. Chaudhary and Bhaker will take part in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, in which Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal will also compete together. The qualifications for the event begin at 5.30 am IST. The bronze medal match will take place at 7.30 am with the gold medal match starting half an hour later.

In 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, two Indian pairings will take to the range. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be one Indian team and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will be the other.

Earlier on Monday, the hopes of  Manika Batra and Suthirtha Mukherjee ended as they lost their respective preliminary round matches, although veteran paddler Sharath Kamal kept India's flag flying high in table tennis as he advanced to the third round with a 2-11 11-8 11-5 9-11 11-6 11-9 victory over Portugal's Tiago Polonia. He next faces Chinese icon Ma Long, considered the greatest table tennis player of all time, on Tuesday.

A typhoon warning would affect the flow of things for outdoor events such as archery, sailing, rowing. India's double sculls team were due to compete today but that has been rescheduled. The sailors, though, will compete as scheduled. Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan continue their campaign while KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar get going in 49er Men's Race.

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty need a win to qualify from their group. They had registered a win before being thrashed on Monday by the World No 1 pairing from Indonesia who have already advanced.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 18:44:52 IST

