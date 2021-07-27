The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.

Tokyo: Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men's tennis tournament on Tuesday as he avenged last month's Wimbledon loss to Frances Tiafoe.

Tsitsipas, who is also entered in mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari, will play France's Ugo Humbert or Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Having lost to Tiafoe in the opening round at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas ensured there was no repeat disappointment as a single break in each set enabled him to wrap up victory in 77 minutes.