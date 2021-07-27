Tokyo Olympics 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to enter third round
The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.
Tokyo: Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the third round of the Olympics men's tennis tournament on Tuesday as he avenged last month's Wimbledon loss to Frances Tiafoe.
The Greek third seed downed American Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 under the centre court roof at Ariake Tennis Park, where all play on outside courts was delayed an hour by morning drizzle.
Tsitsipas, who is also entered in mixed doubles with Maria Sakkari, will play France's Ugo Humbert or Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Having lost to Tiafoe in the opening round at Wimbledon, Tsitsipas ensured there was no repeat disappointment as a single break in each set enabled him to wrap up victory in 77 minutes.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain's Johanna Konta to miss Games due to COVID-19
The Australian-born Konta competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, saying Tuesday it was "one of my most treasured memories from my career so far."
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Naomi Osaka wins, Ashleigh Barty beaten; Andy Murray withdraws from singles
The Japanese superstar who lit the Olympic cauldron defeated 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday in her first match in nearly two months.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Novak Djokovic spurred on to compete by Croatia's former Olympian
Djokovic stated he was not overjoyed with no fans being present inside the stadiums and the various limitations on movement but focused on winning a medal for his country.