Highlights, Sweden vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16 in St Petersburg: Sweden through to quarters

Sports FP Sports Jul 03, 2018 21:43:34 IST
  • here . Do join us. ">

    21:43 (IST)

    Well, not a thriller but not a boring game either. Thanks to Forsberg, Sweden scored the decisive goal in the 66th minute. Switzerland tried hard to make a comeback, but Sweden's defence was just too good to break. 

    The Scandinavian country will either face England or Colombia in the quarters. 

    We are not done for the day yet. We will be doing the live blog of the next game – England vs Colombia here. Do join us.

  • 21:34 (IST)

    Top stuff! 

  • SWE 1-0 SUI

    Peep! Peep! And it's all over. The Brazilians of the north advance to the quarter-finals. They will fancy their chance against either Colombia or England, who play later tonight in the Russian capital. Sweden last reached the semi-finals in 1994 when Romario destroyed their World Cup goal with a neat far-post header. The Swiss are inconsolable. It's heartbreak for them, but overall they offered too little over the 90 minutes to justify a place among the last eight. The Shaqiri route didn't work in the first half and they only became lively after falling behind. Subs Seferovic and Embolo couldn't make much of a difference either. So it is Sweden who progress and the ever-reserved Janne Andersson is celebrating with the fans. In other breaking news: I have found a power plug, hence this last post.

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Full-time! SWE 1-0 SUI

    The free-kick is saved! That's it, game over! 
     
    Sweden are through to the quarter-finals after 1-0 victory. 

  • 90+3' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Penalty for Sweden! That must be it. Referee Skomina doesn't hesitate. Lang is send off. Switzerland have been hit on the counter. Aha - VAR time! You got to love this drama - or not. The fault, a slight push was committed on the edge of the box. The on-field review is on. Skomina is taking his time here. It's a free kick Still, it won't help the Swiss much. There is no more time left.

  • 21:22 (IST)

    90+2' SWE 1-0 SUI

    PENALTY! 
     
    A red card for Lang for a challenge on Olsson after Sweden go forward in a counter-attack. 
     
    Oh wait, the VAR steps in. It's not a penalty. The foul took place just outside the box. The red card stands. 

  • 21:19 (IST)

    90+1' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Three minutes left. These Swedes are quite something. The Brazilians of the north - so difficult to score against, even more so when trailing. Seferovic with a header, but, alas, for the Swiss Olson saves. Time running out now.

  • 21:18 (IST)

    90' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Seferovic gets a nice header inside the box but Sweden goalkeeper is up to the task. 
     
    Three minutes of added time. 

  • 21:17 (IST)

    90' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Third substitution for Sweden. Berg goes off and Isaac Kiese Thelin comes in. 

  • 89' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Both teams have covered 92km. Neat parity, but it's another parity that the Swiss want. With Embolo and Seferovic on, Petkovic has played his trump cards. Will it be enough to topple the well-drilled Swedes? Their fans are having a party in the stands, sensing victory and a quarter-final ticket.

  • 86' SWE 1-0 SUI

    My laptop is running out of battery with no plugs available - 8% of battery left, with 8 minutes left. The Gods are taunting this Firstpost reporter. Embolo is looking very lively and making incursions. Sweden, unsurprisingly, have ten to eleven players facing the ball. This is going to be one-way traffic until the end.

  • 83' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Claesson took a tumble there. It wasn't even proper Schwalbe. The referee is not having it. No need even for a VAR review. See what I did there? It's been quiet on the VAR front in this game, but no World Cup game, anno 2018, is complete without mentioning the new technology. This was too obvious. You can't beg the referee for a penalty, can you Claesson? What am I rambling on about? Switzerland come very close at the other end, but Sweden maintain their clean sheet, for now. It's crunch time, also known as squeaky bum time for the men in yellow.

  • 21:09 (IST)

    81' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Double substituin for Sweden. 

    Forsberg is off, Olsson comes in. 

    Krafth replaces Lustig.  

     

  • 21:07 (IST)

    79' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Embolo gets the header to a corner, but Forsberg is there on the line to block it. More frustration for the Swiss. 

  • 21:05 (IST)

    The first goal! 

  • 75' SWE 1-0 SUI

    I predicted 1-1 and penalties. That's still on, so this 3-3 draw that I had mentioned earlier. A colleague just brought me a hamburger - fuel for the closing staging of this game and possibly the denouement of Switzerland's World Cup campaign. They are pouring forward in search of an equalizer. Seferovic, a nominal striker, has also come on. I have seen him play a few times live and can't say I have ever been impressed by him. He has had a nomadic career and missed a lot of chances in Switzerland's World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland. The Swiss fans were disgruntled at the time - how they will be hoping he delivers the goods this time.

  • 21:01 (IST)

    73' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Two changes for Switzerland. Embolo comes off the bench to replace Zuber. Also, Seferovic replaces Dzmaili. 

  • 69' SWE 1-0 SUI

    Not a very poetic goal, in line with how this game is panning out. Forsberg, the set piece man, with a feeble, low attempt, but it takes a deflection and leaves the wrong-footed Sommer with no chance. The Swedes kept trying and have been rewarded. Game on now. Switzerland have just over 20 minutes left to salvage their World Cup campaign. Petkovic has always said that the round of sixteen was the absolute minimum for his team. Time to deliver, then!

  • 20:55 (IST)

    GOAL !

    66' SWE 1-0 SUI

    GOAAAAL! 

    Forsberg finds space in the centre, takes his time and hits it. The ball takes a deflection after hitting Akanji and is in back of the net. 

     

  • 20:51 (IST)

    63' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Forsberg takes a free-kick from the left side on the edge of the box. It needed a good delivery but he hits it straight to the two-man wall. 

  • 20:48 (IST)

    60' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Yellow card for Behrami for his challenge on Forsberg. 

  • 20:42 (IST)

    56' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Stat alert:
     
    Sweden have won each of their last three World Cup matches in which the half-time score was 0-0. Switzerland have won just one of their eight previous World Cup matches when it was 0-0 at half-time. Something will have to give.

  • 54' SWE 0-0 SUI

    The stadium in St Petersburg isn't very full. It's been one of the stand-out venues of the tournament,  at the Gulf of Finland. Last year the Krestovky Stadium hosted the final of the Confederations Cup. After this game, St Petersburg is still slated to host a semi-final and the third place play-off. Iranian and Argentinian fans made a right-old ruckus at the ground during their first-round matches. Today, it's a bit more subdued, but the tension is still palpable everywhere.

  • 20:40 (IST)

    51' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Good start by Switzerland in the second-half. A few threatening balls delivered into the box, and Sweden goalkeeper is kept busy. 

  • 20:33 (IST)

    45' SWE 0-0 SUI

    It's time for second-half. Switzerland get things underway.

  • 20:30 (IST)

    Here are the first-half stats! 

  • Half-time! SWE 0-0 SUI

    Sweden have enjoyed the better chances this half as the Swiss defence, without two key players, has been fragile. However, the Scandinavians, wasted those opportunities. It's all square at the half, with no goals. Switzerland's Shaqiri was lively at the other end, but he faded a bit as the half progressed.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    Half-time! SWE 0-0 SUI

    No goals in the first 45 minutes. Both teams enjoyed a few chances, but Sweden were slightly the better team. Ekdal with a gem of a chance just before the break but he failed. 

  • 45' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Hamren doesn't look pleased with how his team have finished - or not finished to be more precise - today. Ekdal and Berg in contention for worst misses of the tournament this half. Let me spout a cliche, but the Swedish may pay that cash later on.

  • 43' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Well, scrap all that. It's still scrappy, but the chances are coming thick and fast. Forsberg's freekick is deflected just wide and Ekdal should have done better at the far post, but he can't keep the ball down. Terrible miss from Sweden. They have had the opportunities, but where is the lethal finishing they excelled in during the group stages?

  • 20:12 (IST)

    41' SWE 0-0 SUI

    How did Ekdal not score?! He is unmarked in the six-yard box but can't put the ball from Lustig's cross into the net

  • 40' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Are the Gods defying the laws of this World Cup? 'Worldcupsville 2018' demands high-speed, high-octane games, big on drama, utter madness and hysteria. Sweden - Switzerland is, well, not very sexy at the moment. A bit of normalcy at last then at Russia 2018. Perhaps this game is the exception to confirm the rule. No need to despair, not just yet! And as I write this Zuber blasts a shot high and wide from inside the Sweden box after some intricate play on the left. Poor finish.

  • 20:09 (IST)

    38' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Zuber's clever cut-back finds Dzemaili inside the box but his shot is well wide. He should've done much better from that angle.  

     

  • 36' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Brilliant save from Sommer to prevent Sweden from taking the lead. At full stretch, he denies Berg. You wonder why he has never played at a bigger club? The Swiss goalie performs with great consistency. Some trivia about Sommer: he does adverts for a facial cream and he runs his own food blog. He once played for Vaduz, the club from Liechtenstein's capital, on loan from Basel. That was the first major chance of the game.

  • 20:05 (IST)

    34' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Xhaka tries his luck with a shot from 40 yards. Over the bar without any trouble to Sweden goalkeeper. 

  • 20:02 (IST)

    31' SWE 0-0 SUI

    First yellow card of the day! It's shown to Sweden's Mikael Lustig. He will miss the quarter-final if Sweden qualify.  

  • 19:59 (IST)

    29' SWE 0-0 SUI

    What a save!

    Berg's shot from inside the box brings out the best from Switzerland goalkeeper Sommer.

    One-handed save!

     

  • 19:55 (IST)

    26' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Repeat mode, but it's all Shaqiri for Switzerland. By sitting back Sweden seem to control the game, apart from dealing with the Swiss dangerman. His left foot and his crosses haven't caused much havoc yet in the Swedish box.

  • 19:54 (IST)

    24' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Another threatening ball from Shaqiri on the right. Zuber meets it with his head but it's well wide. 

  • 18' SWE 0-0 SUI

    It's a weird opening fifteen minutes. Tight and open at the same time! All the stray passing has opened up this game somewhat. Switzerland have a lot of traffic coming from the right channel with Shaqiri. He will be crucial to unlocking the Swedish defence.

  • 19:47 (IST)

    Will we see the eagle celebration today?

  • 19:44 (IST)

    14' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Cliche alert, but it's tight, lots of running and physicality, narrow spaces. Both Sweden and Switzerland have looked a bit sloppy in defending though and playing the ball out from the back. Are those nerves? From all the attempts Sweden have gotten so far, Marcus Berg should have done better. The Swiss defence, without Lichtsteiner, is brittle.

  • 19:43 (IST)

    11' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Shaqiri's good ball almost finds Dzemaili, who has only the goalkeeper to beat. The ball is bit too much for the attacking midfielder. 

  • 19:38 (IST)

    6' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Both teams are well-organised at the back. Might require something special from somebody to break the deadlock. So feels like the game will open up once the first goal is scored.  
     
    Meanwhile, first shot on target from Switzerland. Zuber, though, hits straight to the goalkeeper. 

  • 2' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Don't want to spoil the fun, but this is the third all-European second-round clash and both Spain-Russia and Croatia-Denmark were settled by penalties. Still, that wouldn't stop these teams from playing out a 3-3 draw in regular time, would it?

  • 19:30 (IST)

    1' SWE 0-0 SUI

    Alright then, the national anthems are done. And we have a kick-off at the St Petersburg Stadium. 

    Emil Forsberg starts off the proceedings.

  • Switzerland’s golden generation

    And the Swiss? The pressure on them to deliver, at least back home. It’s always a thin line between conviction and overestimation, but this is supposed to be Switzerland’s golden generation. Their sixth spot on the FIFA ranking is a bit deceiving though. The Swiss FA have always avoided playing big nations in friendlies to keep the Swiss in the top ten. The ‘Nati’ has not progressed to the last sixteen of the World Cup since 1954 when they hosted the tournament in its 16-team edition. They miss their Juventus full-back and Fabian Schar in the defense. They have only lost a single game in two years time, a 2-0 away World Cup qualification defeat at the hands of Portugal.

  • No Zlatan but no problem

    Shall we mention him? Ok, just the one time then. No Zlatan in Russia, but you feel that the Swedish team has progressed without him; it’s bigger than the sum of its parts. With Zlatan in their ranks, Sweden miserably failed at the last European Championship in France and at other major championships. Leave Ibrahimovic where he is, in LA, welcoming that other champion of sport LeBron James. I interviewed Hamren before the World Cup and asked about Zlatan. He was rather coy about it. Hamren is a reserved person, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be angry. Remember his multiple tantrums against Germany. He will want him team to stick to the game plan and not deviate from it ‘by a millimetre.’

  • 19:19 (IST)

    History is with Sweden!

  • Intriguing clash

    It’s an intriguing clash, because both teams will fancy this: losing will be considered a failure. Sweden have obviously enjoyed a terrific group stage, progressing from a group with Germany, Mexico and South Korea. They impressed not merely results-wise, but in they way they have dealt with different opponents and different proposition. Hamren’s team knocked out the Netherlands and Italy on the way to Russia. They are a limited, but very versatile team, apt in containing and defeating whatever is thrown at them.

Load More


Preview: Sweden are the underdogs going into their World Cup last 16 match with Switzerland but are counting on strategy and trust in the collective to help them reach the quarter-finals, their captain Andreas Granqvist said on Monday.

Sweden face Switzerland in St Petersburg on Tuesday in what promises to be a game of fine margins.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates with teammates after scoring against Switzerland. AP /Martin Meissner

The Swiss came through Group E unbeaten, winning once and drawing twice to finish second behind Brazil, while Sweden, whose defensive style of play has been criticised in some quarters, topped Group F despite being beaten by Germany.

“We know what got us this far,” Granqvist told a news conference. “We know Switzerland have been playing really well over a long period of time.

“They are the favourites for the match tomorrow and that we would in any way underestimate them is not even in the cards. We know what brought us here — very strong collective defence and the courage to attack as well.”

With the teams evenly matched and neither boasting a wealth of attacking options, the tie could well be decided by a penalty shootout, and Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he had a plan for that eventuality.

“It’s my job to decide on the players who need to perform, in this case for the penalty shootout situation,” the 55-year-old said. “We’ve talked about it in the squad... and I’m going to rank the players, the entire squad in terms of penalties.

“We have a clear plan in place for what we’re going to do, but I’m not going to enter into any more details.”

Granqvist, who has scored two penalties in Russia already, said he was confident of adding to that tally if it came down to it, but was hoping Sweden could prevail in normal time.

“If we do get to penalties, Janne will decide the order and call the shots. I have absolutely no clue at this stage,” he added.

Beaten 2-1 by a last-gasp goal by 2014 champions Germany in the group stages, the Swedes were aggrieved over what they perceived to be excessive celebrations by the German coaching staff in front of their bench.

Andersson criticised the Germans in the wake of that defeat, but both his captain and him denied they gloated over Germany’s shocking failure to get out of their group.

“I think it’s unfortunate for Germany that they were eliminated,” Andersson said. “As far as we’re concerned we don’t really worry about how other teams are doing.“There was absolutely no gloating whatsoever in terms of Germany or any other team for that matter.”

With inputs from Reuters 

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 21:43 PM

