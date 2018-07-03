

Preview: For all the talk about England’s progress under Gareth Southgate, his youthful side have yet to be truly examined in this World Cup but Tuesday’s last 16 opponents Colombia will certainly ask the right questions.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

With or without their talented number 10 James Rodriguez, the South American possess plenty of talent and their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago showed they are capable of something England haven’t managed in 12 years — winning in the knockout stage.

England qualified from Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama and with their place booked they fielded a second-string side in their 1-0 defeat to a similarly weakened Belgium in a strange final group game that neither side showed much desire to win.

The ‘prize’ for finishing second in the group, was to be in the easier half of the draw but all the talk of a ‘path’ to the final risks under-estimating the difficulty of their immediate obstacle.

Rodriguez, whose involvement is questionable as he is suffering from swelling in his leg, was the Golden Boot winner in 2014 with six goals and before his fitness problems was showing signs of that form again.

Radamel Falcao’s failure to make a strong impact in the Premier League during spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, should not disguise the fact that he is a prolific finisher and a real threat.

Likewise winger Juan Cuadrado’s disappointment at Chelsea needs to be set against his impressive performances in Serie A for Juventus and his importance to Jose Pekerman’s Colombian side.

With inputs from Reuters

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018