Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Rohit Gulia impresses in Gujarat's dominant win

Click here to follow all the live action between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants

U.P. Yoddha will be looking for their first-ever win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi 2019 when the two sides clash at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, will be confident going into the fixture after an impressive victory over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener.

Having come up short against Bengal Warriors in their first outing of the season, U.P. Yoddha will be eager to get their season up and running with a win in their second match. But going up against a side which finished as runners-up in the last two seasons will present a tough challenge.

They will be hoping raider Monu Goyat finds some form and leads their raiding unit, comprising of Surender Singh and Shrikant Jadhav. It will be interesting to see if ace raider Rishank Devadiga takes the mat against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Friday. In defence, U.P. Yoddha will look to captain Nitesh Kumar to rally his troops.

That said, he will need support from the likes of Amit and Narender if U.P. Yoddha want a positive outcome from the match.

Gujarat Fortunegiants will be full of confidence following a convincing win over Bengaluru Bulls in their season opener. They will be eager to register back-to-back wins and replicate the all-round team performance that served them so well against the defending champions.

A well-balanced side that doesn’t overly rely on any individual, Gujarat Fortunegiants boast several hungry young talents on their roster. Sachin, More G B and Rohit Gulia will be tasked with spearheading Gujarat Fortunegiants’ raiding unit while captain Sunil Kumar, along with brother Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, will look to put on another strong showing in defence. Raider Sonu, who came off the bench to make his Pro Kabaddi debut in the last match, scored five touch points at a strike rate of 100% against Bengaluru Bulls and will be another player to watch out for.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

For the full Pro Kabaddi League schedule, click here

For all the results from this Pro Kabaddi League season, click here

For the Pro Kabaddi League points table, click here