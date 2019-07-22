Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Hyderabad: Jaipur register first win of season

Click here to follow all the live action between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers

Head-to-head: U Mumba 8 – 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers. 2 Ties.

U Mumba



‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali ably led U Mumba to victory in their opening fixture against home team Telugu Titans and was inspiring both as a captain and a defender. He and fellow corner Sandeep Narwal combined to score 8 tackle points and effectively kept the opposition raiders in check. Raider Abhishek Singh came into his own on the night and scored the first Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi Season 7. With their combination clicking, and the options they have with youngsters like Arjun Deshwal on their roster, U Mumba will be looking forward to having another successful game against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers



Jaipur Pink Panthers have a host of proven campaigners in their side as well as some exciting young talents, making them a very well-balanced unit. In captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, they possess one of Pro Kabaddi’s most effective all-rounders. Young raider Ajinkya Pawar, who showed that he is a talent to watch out scoring 71 raid points in Season 6, will be looking to build on his performances from last year. The addition of Nilesh Salunke to this mix gives Jaipur Pink Panthers’ attack an additional edge which any defence will find hard to contain. Amit Hooda’s entry into the side as the opposite Corner to Super Tackle specialist Sandeep Dhull means the defence is well taken care of as well. With so much firepower to call upon, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be itching to get a victory under their belt early in the competition.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

