Highlights Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at Hyderabad: Thalaivas begin campaign on winning note

Preview: Tamil Thalaivas will look to get their Pro Kabaddi 7 campaign off to a winning start as they meet against hosts Telugu Titans in the their first Southern Derby at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, aim to brush off the result from last night’s match against U Mumba and get their first win of the campaign in front of their home support. For the first time, Rahul Chaudhari will line up against Titans the team he represented in the first six seasons of Pro Kabaddi.

On Saturday, Siddharth Desai was limited to five raid points against his former side but raider Rajnish had a good outing, finishing as the team’s top scorer with seven raid points and one tackle point. Youngster Rakesh Gowda came off the bench and had a good impact on proceedings, scoring two tackle points and two raid points on his Pro Kabaddi debut. Titans’ corners, skipper Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj, managed two tackle points each against U Mumba and will yet again be the key men for their team against Tamil Thalaivas. The duo will be tasked with limiting the impact of Ajay Thakur and former teammate Rahul Chaudhari. Given their performances last season, both men would back themselves to do well.

Going into Season 7, Thalaivas have considerably strengthened their raiding unit by adding Rahul Chaudhari to complement the likes of Ajay Thakur. In the duo, Tamil Thalaivas possess two of the top five raiders in Pro Kabaddi in terms of raid points scored. All eyes will be on Rahul Chaudhari, who spent the last six seasons with Telugu Titans before joining Tamil Thalaivas. Turning up against his former team, Chaudhari will aim to perform well. Apart from the formidable raiding duo, Tamil Thalaivas also boast some star names like all-rounders Manjeet Chhillar and Ran Singh, defender Mohit Chhillar and veteran raider Shabeer Bappu. With a star-studded squad, the team will be eying a successful campaign and will be eager to get off to a winning start.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ran Singh, Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu, Vineet Sharma, Yashwant Bishnoi, Ajeet, Himanshu, M Abishek, V Ajith Kumar, Milad Sheibak, Manjeet Chhillar, Victor Onyango Obiero, Ajay Thakur, Hemant Chauhan, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Anand

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mohajermighani, Siddharth Sirish Desai, C. Arun, Amit Kumar, Suraj Desai, Manish, Akash Choudhary, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Rakesh Gowda, Vishal Bhardwaj, Dewitt Jennings, Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Krushna Madane, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Rajnish

