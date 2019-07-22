Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers at Hyderabad: Steelers hand Paltan 34-24 defeat

Click here to follow all the live action between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers

Head-to-head: Puneri Paltan 5 – 1 Haryana Steelers. 0 Ties.

Puneri Paltan

The Maharashtra-based franchise will be approaching the new season reinvigorated with a new coach in Anup Kumar and a new captain in Surjeet Singh. Surjeet brings an abundance of experience to Puneri Paltan’s defence and will be looking to lead by example. He is second in the league’s all-time High 5s chart and will be backed up by Girish Maruti Ernak, another established defender in the Pro Kabaddi circuit. Puneri Paltan’s offence, on the other hand, will be led by Nitin Tomar, who has been a consistent performer over the past two seasons. Another raider to watch out for will be Manjeet. He scored 87 raid points with Patna Pirates in his debut campaign last year and will look to shine this season with his new team.

Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers will be captained by the evergreen Dharmaraj Cheralathan and the veteran defender’s influence is certain to have a galvanizing effect on not just the defence but the entire team. Having captained Patna Pirates to the Season 4 trophy, Dharmaraj knows what it takes to go all the way in Pro Kabaddi and will look to infuse the winning mentality in the team. He will have ample support in Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar, making for a formidable defence. Haryana Steelers’ raiding unit also looks well-balanced with the duo of Vikash Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai set to lead their attack. The pair has performed well in the last two seasons and have the experience of raiding together for Haryana Steelers from back in Season 5.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

