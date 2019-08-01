Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2019 Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi at Mumbai: Rohit Gulia, More GB star in Gujarat's win

Click here to follow all live action between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi

The penultimate day of the Mumbai leg in Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi will witness unbeaten sides Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi locking horns at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium' on Thursday.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have looked strong so far and picked up convincing wins from their first two outings this year.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi have won all their three games so far and will be looking to keep the momentum going against a formidable Gujarat Fortunegiants side.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started this season with two convincing wins and will be buoyant about their chances of another victory against Dabang Delhi.

A well-oiled unit, they don’t depend on any one individual as every player is capable of playing a match-winning role for the side.

Sachin, More G B and Sonu are their main raiding threats, while all-rounder Rohit Gulia is also capable of turning it on in attack as was demonstrated in Gujarat Fortunegiants’ last outing.

Their defence also looks like a solid and settled unit with Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal, all capable of thwarting the strongest of attacks on their day.

After two nerve-wracking wins, Dabang Delhi registered a comfortable victory over Haryana Steelers in their last match.

Like Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi aren’t reliant on any one individual. Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit have looked in good form and will be eager to build on their Super 10 displays from the last game. In defence,

Joginder Narwal has led the northerners well along with Iranian Saeid Ghaffari. All-rounder Meraj Sheykh is yet to announce his arrival this season but will be looking to do that with a stellar showing sooner rather than later.

Experienced defenders Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal will also be eyeing more success in Dabang Delhi ’s remaining matches.

Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi

