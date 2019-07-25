Highlights, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: Naveen Kumar stars in Delhi's win

Click here to follow all the live action between Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas

Dabang Delhi K.C. made a winning start to their season and will be keen to carry forward that momentum by registering another victory on Thursday against Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen Kumar was the pick of the raiders for them in their season opener and finished with a Super 10. He will be looking to build on his fine start to the campaign, while Dabang Delhi K.C.’s other attacking options – Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh will also want to put in some influential performances early in the season. In defence, Joginder Narwal will once again need to organize his teammates. Other experienced defenders like Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have a crucial role to play against what will be a confident Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit.

Fresh off an impressive victory over Telugu Titans in their first game of the campaign, Tamil Thalaivas will be feeling confident ahead of their showdown against Dabang Delhi K.C. Rahul Chaudhari impressed in his Tamil Thalaivas debut, scoring a Super 10 in just 15 raid attempts while also contributing in defence with two tackle points.

Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar enjoyed an incredible night, finishing with six tackle points that came at an outstanding strike rate of 85.71. Mohit Chhillar was also brilliant in the Right Corner position, scoring four tackle points in just five attempts. Skipper Ajay Thakur raided in a limited capacity but had the highlight of the night with an incredible Super Raid. With their defence looking water-tight and their raiding unit in good form, Tamil Thalaivas will back themselves to get the job done against Dabang Delhi K.C.

