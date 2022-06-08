Watch IND Vs CAM Football Live match score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers live update ,, IND Vs CAM Football Live coverage and highlights, result

Auto refresh feeds

14’ GOAL! Captain Sunil Chhetri puts the Blue Tigers forward with a pin-point accurate kick that beats the Cambodian keeper even though he had guessed the direction correctly. Huge roar at the Salt Lake Stadium as Team India seize the lead early on in the game!

31’: Yellow card for Sunil Chhetri following a high tackle on Cambodia's Choun Chanchav in the midfield, and the star striker doesn’t look one bit happy! The referee though remains unfazed as he brings the card out despite his pleas.

And with that, it's half-time at the Salt Lake Stadium in India's opening game of the Qualifiers as they head into the interval with a slender lead, having enjoyed a majority of the possession so far.

45+1’: Free kick for the Cambodians at the cusp of the half-time interval. Indian goalkeeper Sandhu though times his jump well to collect the ball safely.

The Indian superstar is now the third-highest goal-scorer in international football among active players , behind Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86). He's also the sixth-highest goal-scorer of all time !

Sunil Chhetri took his international goal tally to 81 after successfully converting a penalty in the 14th minute.

Can Cambodia put up a tougher fight in the second half and go level? Or will the Blue Tigers fire another goal or two and begin their campaign on a winning note?

Play resumes at YBK, Kolkata after the half-time interval. India make two changes — bringing in Sahal Samad and Udanta Singh in place of Anirudh Thapa and Manvir Singh.

India had been relentlessly building pressure right from the start of the second interval, and have been rewarded for their aggressive approach!

59’: GOAL! The Blue Tigers go 2-0 up as Chhetri collects his second, heading the ball past the Cambodian keeper following an accurate cross from Brandon Fernandes, who set things up nicely with a short corner.

It’s also head coach Igor Stimac’s first victory in the role on home soil!

India are off to a winning start in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers , handing Cambodia a 2-0 defeat in their first Group D fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata thanks to a brace from veteran superstar Sunil Chhetri!

50’: Plenty of OOHS and AAHS from the YBK crowd as Chhetri goes for another header, and for the second time today, the ball goes above the bar. India off to an attacking start after halftime!

India had been relentlessly building pressure right from the start of the second interval, and have been rewarded for their aggressive approach!

59’: GOAL! The Blue Tigers go 2-0 up as Chhetri collects his second, heading the ball past the Cambodian keeper following an accurate cross from Brandon Fernandes, who set things up nicely with a short corner.

68’: No hat-trick for Chhetri today as the veteran forward’s taken off shortly after his second goal of the evening

India coach Stimac, meanwhile, brought Pritam Kotal onto the field in the 71st minute in place of Roshan Naorem Singh in another substitution.

80’: Udanta takes the corner in the 80th minute, but this is deflected away from the goalpost and towards the midfield by the Cambodian midfield. The Blue Tigers will hope to seal the deal with a third goal to their name!

87’: Ashique Kuruniyan nearly scores a third for the Indians, finding his way into the Cambodian penalty box and getting into a 1v1 with the opposition goalkeeper. The ball deflects off the keeper’s gloves and narrowly the goalpost. Corner for India.

90’: Three minutes of added time announced at the YBK. Can the Blue Tigers squeeze in a third here?

It’s also head coach Igor Stimac’s first victory in the role on home soil!

India are off to a winning start in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers , handing Cambodia a 2-0 defeat in their first Group D fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata thanks to a brace from veteran superstar Sunil Chhetri!

Sunil Chhetri : “I think feels good. We kept a clean sheet. Lot of things we could’ve done better. It was really, really humid, not trying to give any excuse. I’m sure the coach will have a lot to say after he sees the videos. We should have (got more goals). Again I’m not trying to be harsh. I think we couldn’t utilise as much as we should have. We’re very happy we got the three points.”

Thank you all so much for following our coverage! Good night!

That brings us to the end of our coverage of India’s opening fixture of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, with the Blue Tigers bossing Cambodia and emerging winners by a 2-0 margin. They set their sights on Afghanistan now, whom they meet at the same venue three days later, and they’ll hope to make it two-in-two.

Preview: Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament proper.

With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career.

This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification.

The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers.

It's more than seven months since they won a match at International level -- a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021.

The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute).

Compared to Indian build-up, the 'Angkor Warriors', who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly.

Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support.

When is India vs Cambodia, IND vs CAM, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 8 June (Wednesday), 2022.

What time does India vs Cambodia start?

India vs Cambodia kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Cambodia being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Cambodia will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata. India are playing in Kolkata for the first time since 2019.

How to watch India vs Cambodia on TV?

India vs Cambodia will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Cambodia on live stream?

India vs Cambodia can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.