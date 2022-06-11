Watch IND Vs AFG Football Live match score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers live update ,, IND Vs AFG Football Live coverage and highlights, result

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group D game between India and Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri's India will be looking to claim another three crucial points after they beat Cambodia 2-0 on 8 June. Stay tuned for more updates.

"It's all or nothing for us. We're going to give everything in order to win today. We have to take the initiative, play our own game, but with more energy than what we gave against Hong Kong," says Afghanistan head coach Anoush Dastgir

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in football games across competitions

We're almost approaching the 45-minute mark, but scores are still leve; 0-0. Will either team find the deadlock?

HALF TIME ! So no goals in the first half and it stays 0-0 in Kolkata. India will have to work hard in order to break the deadlock. Stay tuned as we will return for the sevond-half in a few minutes.

53: Eight minutes into the second half, Ashique tries for a low cross, but it's blocked as India win a corner.

56: India make a substitution, with Brandon Fernandes coming in for Liston Colace.

62: Afghanistan's Milad Intezar seems to be in trouble and is getting medical attention on the ground. He's good to continue just moments later though. Meanwhile, Jeakson is struggling and has to go off. Glan Martins replaces him.

78: Anwar fails to unleash a shot on target despite connecting well from Brandon's corner. The match remains still goalless.

GOAAAALLLL! Who else other than that man, Sunil Chhetri! He takes a free kick, makes the most of it, and scores a stunner to give India 1-0 lead with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation time.

Equaliser! Zubayr Amiri with the equaliser for Afghanistan, and we're back to where we started now. Scores level. Can Chhetri find a winner?

GOAAAL!!! Sahal Abdul Samad scores to retain India's lead. 2-1 it is! Afghanistan on the backfoot yet again.

That was a rollercoaster of a match. For 85 minutes, it seemed like this match would end at 0-0, but Sunil Chhetri changed the script, giving India the lead. Moments later, Amiri levelled for the Afghans , but their relief was short-lived with Kerala boy Sahal Abdul Samad taking India back in front in injury time. India win the game 2-1, next up is a match against Hong Kong on 14 June. Do join us for that, but for now, it's goodbye and good night!

Preview: High on confidence from their 2-0 victory over Cambodia, India take on Afghanistan in their second group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday.

India’s first football meeting with Afghanistan dates back to 1950, when India emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline at the Asian Games semi-final in Delhi.

Overall, India have faced Afghanistan 10 times, with India emerging victorious on six occasions, while drawing thrice and losing just once.

The two teams last met on 15 June, 2021 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match, where the they played out a 1-1 draw.

Chhetri scored a brace against Cambodia but India head coach Igor Stimac has urged the likes of Udanta Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad to step up and start scoring.

"It's again Sunil. Others tried to get it but not finding a way. So I expect goals from Liston, Manvir, Udanta, Aashique, Sahal.

"They all need to start scoring. We need to start learning... The boys need to start learning to play without Sunil -- simple as that," Stimac had said after India’s win over Cambodia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of India vs Afghanistan as far as LIVE streaming is concerned:

When is India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 11 June (Saturday), 2022.

What time does India vs Afghanistan start?

India vs Afghanistan kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Afghanistan being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on TV?

India vs Afghanistan will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on live stream?

India vs Afghanistan can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

