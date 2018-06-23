Germany win a thriller against Sweden!

Olsen was grasping at thin air and it’s all over. Swedish heartbreak and German ecstasy. It was absolute bedlam and one of the great World Cup ties in recent history. World-class Kroos, finding the angle. The reigning champions are still the world champions. They deserved it, but Sweden must be devastated. That was more than a valiant performance, but in the end, as has been proven at this tournament in previous matches, you can’t defend for 90 minutes and get a result, well, except Portugal. Cruel on Sweden, but it was foolish free-kick to concede. A dull World Cup? Naah, it’s been brilliant so far, even if the quality hasn’t always been fantastic. Two belters coming up in the next days: Argentina - Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday and Brazil - Serbia on Wednesday. From me here in Russia, it’s goodbye for now!