Football world cup 2018

Highlights, Germany vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 41 at Kazan Arena: Germany out; Sweden, Mexico enter last 16

Sports FP Sports Jun 27, 2018 22:20:17 IST
  • there .  ">

    22:18 (IST)

    That's all from us from this match. It's been quite an evening with defending champions Germany crashing out of the tournament with a 0-2 defeat against South Korea. They lacked the cutting edge going forward and their defence gave up in the final minutes of the game. 

    From the group, Sweden and Mexico progress with the formed ending on top thanks to their 3-0 victory over the North American country. 

    We will also bring you the live updates from the Brazil vs Serbia match. Do join us there

  • 22:05 (IST)

    Consistency! 

  • Uninspiring from Germany

    The curse of the champions continues at the World Cup as the Russian summer is hell bent on springing surprise after surprise. Germany would need a lot of self-introspection done after their first ever group stage exit – starting from squad selection to the tactical system, Joachim Loew will need to clear many doubts.

  • 'Lack of urgency and absence of creativity'

    An incredible evening at Kazan sees Germany getting eliminated following a 2-0 loss at the hands of South Korea. The lack of urgency and the absence of creativity in the German ranks came back to bite the defending champions as Korea pulled off an infamous win through Kim Young-gwon’s late brace. Germany’s loss also meant Mexico and Sweden both qualified for the knockouts – the European nation finishing top of the group after starting the day in third position.

    Sweden’s 3-0 victory over Mexico was down to some shoddy defending from the Central American nation who conceded a penalty and an own goal, but make no mistake, the Swedes had totally bossed the game at Yekaterinburg and finally had something to show for their impressive outings in this World Cup.

  • 21:44 (IST)

    The new version! 

  • 21:42 (IST)

    The final standings. Germany finish at the bottom of the table. 

  • 21:37 (IST)

    Terrible! 

  • 21:32 (IST)

    The trend continues!

  • GER 0-2 KOR

    Swedish and Mexican supporters are meanwhile celebrating together at the stands in Central Stadium, as defending champions Germany get knocked out of the group stages for the first time in history of the World Cup.

  • 21:30 (IST)

    FULL TIME! GER 0-2 KOR

    Defending Champions Germany are out of the World Cup. Believe it or not! 
     
    An all-time 'Loew' for Germany? 
     

  • Full-time! MEX 0-3 SWE

    It's all over in Yekaterinburg as Mexican fans in the stands are on phone for the result of the other game in Kazan. It has finished 3-0 in Sweden's favour. As the Swedish players celebrate, the Mexicans are still waiting.

  • 21:26 (IST)

    GOAL !

    90+4' GER 0-2 KOR

    Humiliation for Germany.

    Korea make it two goals after Son puts the ball into the net with Neuer missing from the goal post. He was in Korea's half.  

  • 90+4' GER 0-1 KOR

    More drama here! Germany are going home. Toni Kroos had touched the ball on it's way out to Kim and played him onside.

  • 90' MEX 0-3 SWE

    Mexico are huffing and puffing, still failing to create in the attacking third, still carrying on wayward shooting. Mostly, they are praying for a divine intervention at Kazan though.

  • 21:23 (IST)

    GOAL !

    90+2' GER 0-1 KOR

    OH GOAAAAL! Kim strikes for South Korea! 
     
    What a minute! There's drama. Linesman gives it offside. Referee takes the VAR and it's a goal. 
     
    Defending champions Germany going home.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    90' GER 0-0 KOR

    Six minutes of added time. Six minutes for Germany to salvage their World Cup. 

  • 88' GER 0-0 KOR

    It is edge of the seat stuff at Kazan which will also decide the mood at Yekaterinburg. Germany are coming close, now through Kroos but Cho is unmoving.

  • 87' GER 0-0 KOR

    Ozil with a belter of a cross and Gomez heads over - such a good chance at such an important juncture of play but Germany cannot make it count. This is abysmal!

  • 21:17 (IST)

    86' GER 0-0 KOR

    What a chance! Unmarked Hummels tries to head the ball inside the net but he fails to proper contact. 

  • 84' GER 0-0 KOR

    Kazan has been fascinating to the outsiders making their way for the World Cup with its people and architecture, food and culture. But now, Kazan stands to remain fascinated as Korea are pulling off block after block to deny Germany even a sniff at their goal.

  • 82' GER 0-0 KOR

    Korea are pulling off a couple of quick counter-attacks as Germany are forced to leave acres of space behind in their pursuit for a goal, but Ki Sung-yeung and co. cannot find that elusive final ball.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    This will be heart-breaking! 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    78' GER 0-0 KOR

    So, the fate of the group and theirs rest in Germany's hands. Werner has been instrumental in the second half while Gomez's inclusion has instilled some confidence in this German attack, but the Korean rearguard action continues in success, Cho at the heart of it

  • 21:07 (IST)

    76' GER 0-0 KOR

    Change for Germany. Brandt comes off the bench to replace Hector.

  • 75' MEX 0-3 SWE

    Mexico are shooting themselves in the foot here, now conceding an own goal through Alvarez. The Mexicans have found it difficult to deal with set pieces all night and a deft touch from Alvarez took it past Ochoa, after Moreno and Salcedo allowed a dangerous cross into the box.

  • 21:04 (IST)

    GOAL !

    74' MEX 0-3 SWE

    Sweden make it three goals now. A unlucky own goal by Alvarez. They are definitely going into Round of 16.

  • 73' MEX 0-2 SWE

    Mexico have wasted all their good work from the first two games with a wayward twenty minutes in this half and are now in danger of getting knocked out if Germany manages to wriggle through a goal against Korea. Although it seems unlikely from Germany's poor approach at Kazan, it isn't wise to write off the World Champions. There is still everything to play for in this group.

  • 21:01 (IST)

    72' GER 0-0 KOR

    Reus with a good low cross from the right, but Gomez is little slow to react from six yards out. 

  • 20:59 (IST)

    69' GER 0-0 KOR

    Chance for Germany! Gomez jumps and meets the ball with his head. South Korean goalkeeper, though, ensures the ball doesn't find the back of the net. Rather, it's a simple save.   

     

  • 68' GER 0-0 KOR

    Germany are really struggling at Kazan, their clean sheet is in alarming danger of vanishing as Korea pile on the pressure. The Germans need a goal but their passing in the attacking third is in complete disarray.

  • 20:55 (IST)

    65' GER 0-0 KOR

    Son looks for penalty after a challenge from Reus, but referee denies it and books the Tottenham striker for diving. 

  • 64' MEX 0-2 SWE

    Sweden is on fire! Written off too soon, the Swedes now lead 2-0 after Andreas Granqvist scored a perfect penalty earned by Marcus Berg when Hector Moreno fouled him. My oh my! Sweden can even top the group with this performance today. Mexico, who came into this match with one foot in the knockouts is now relying on Germany for a safe passage through ot Round of 16.

  • 20:51 (IST)

    GOAL !

    62' MEX 0-2 SWE

    This is bad for Germany. Sweden have scored their second goal thanks to a penalty. Granqvist makes no mistake from the spot. 

  • 20:49 (IST)

    61' MEX 0-1 SWE

    It is an injury break in both games - Sebastian Larsson receiving treatment for Sweden while Koo is substituted after twisting his ankle.

  • 60' MEX 0-1 SWE

    Sweden break through! Ludwig Augustinsson, the left-back finally beats Ochoa as he had made a rare advance into the opposition penalty area. It is his first goal for his country - the volley from the tight angle an exquisite one to drive home Viktor Claesson's cross.

  • 55' MEX 0-1 SWE

    As it stands, it is Toni Kroos’ goal against Sweden which separates the World Champions from the Swedish in the second place but any form of change in the scoreline in Sweden’s favour at Yekaterinburg could see Germany getting knocked out.

  • 20:43 (IST)

    GOAL !

    50 MEX 0-1 SWE

    Ludwig Augustinsson puts Sweden in front and into first place above Mexico. Germany are going out if things stay the same!

  • 20:39 (IST)

    46KOR 0-0 GER

    Terrific save by Cho Hyunwoo. 
     
    Kimmich delivers a good cross to Goretzka, who is left unmarked and heads the ball to far corner but Cho's one hand save denies him. 

  • 20:35 (IST)

    45KOR 0-0 GER

    The second-half is underway. Germany need inspiration from someone. Hopefully, we won't have a drab game.

  • KOR 0-0 GER

    Germany has orchestrated one of their most lethargic performances at Kazan as South Korea came up with their best half of the tournament in this crucial game. A lack of tempo and absence of crisp passing has been enhanced by a lack of ideas from the German thinktank who have looked low on intent and creativity. They have stopped and started, tried and failed as they attempted to unlock the Korean defence without much success. The World Champions are not any close to the goal right now than they were before the kick-off.

    As it stands, it is Toni Kroos’ goal against Sweden which separates the World Champions from the Swedish in the second place but any form of change in the scoreline in Sweden’s favour at Yekaterinburg could see Germany getting knocked out.

  • MEX 0-0 SWE

    The first half at both Kazan and Yekaterinburg has ended goalless, but the nature of the two games couldn’t have been any more different. While Sweden looked the better side against Mexico who showcased a case of nerves especially in front of the goal, Germany snoozed off against Korea.
    Sweden have created a flurry of chances and they seem more likely to nick off a goal at some point in spite of the Mexican attackers being in better form. The likes of Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano did get on the end of a couple of chances but the best chances of the game fell upon Marcus Berg and Emil Forsberg. Shot accuracy wasn’t on anyone’s cards at Yekaterinburg with Mexico failing to hit the target on 5 of their 8 shots, and Sweden finding their mark just twice out of a similar number of shots.

  • 20:30 (IST)

    First half stats from Mexico vs Sweden game! 

  • 20:29 (IST)

    Germany enjoyed a whopping 71 percent of ball possession. 

  • 20:26 (IST)

    Well, Germany and South Korea played out a sleepy first-half. 

  • MEX 0-0 SWE

    It is proper end-to-end stuff over at Yekaterinburg but the final product is missing at both ends. Unlike Germany's lethargic performance against South Korea, this Group F fixture has been high tempo right from the start, much to the delight of the vociferous supporters in the stands. The crowd have thoroughly enjoyed this spectacle of chances in the first half in spite of the scoreline.

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Half-time! KOR 0-0 GER

    No goals in the 45 minutes. Germany enjoyed the possession and looked more likely to make an impact. As the match progressed, South Korea were happy sitting back and defending. 
     
    It's also half-time in Mexico vs Sweden game and the game is also goalless. 

  • 20:16 (IST)

    45' KOR 0-0 GER

    Three minutes of added time. Can Germany find the back of the net before the break? 

  • 43' KOR 0-0 GER

    Oh my! How have Germany not scored here? The first-half is in its last leg and the World Champions get a couple of opportunities to bury it but there is a certain reluctance to take a shot. Werner's initial shot was deflected into a corner and Hummels' touch on the ball was weak and easily collected by Cho.

  • 20:14 (IST)

    42' KOR 0-0 GER

    Werner's powerful shot hits the post but before that the referee blew the whistle to call a foul on Hector. 

  • 20:10 (IST)

    39' KOR 0-0 GER

    Another good build-up and a decent chance for Werner but South Korean defender blocks his shot inside the box. Hummels gets an opportunity from a bad corner clearance by Koreans, but nothing comes out of it.

Preview: Defending champions Germany will go for the kill against South Korea to enter the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals when they face-off in their final Group F contest at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer, Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, Mexico captain Andrés Guardado and South Korea striker Son Heung-min. Agencies

Germany captain Manuel Neuer, Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, Mexico captain Andrés Guardado and South Korea striker Son Heung-min. Agencies

Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.

Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.

If South Korea beat Germany and Sweden (three points) lose to Mexico (six points), then the three teams, excluding Mexico would be tied at one win and two losses, meaning the second and last position to qualify from the group will be down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules.

Mexico vs Sweden

Mexico will aim to cement their place at the top of Group F while Sweden will battle for survival in what could be a tricky World Cup clash at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday.

Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group.

A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.

With inputs from IANS

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018 

Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 22:20 PM

Also See




