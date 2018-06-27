there . ">

That's all from us from this match. It's been quite an evening with defending champions Germany crashing out of the tournament with a 0-2 defeat against South Korea. They lacked the cutting edge going forward and their defence gave up in the final minutes of the game.

From the group, Sweden and Mexico progress with the formed ending on top thanks to their 3-0 victory over the North American country.

We will also bring you the live updates from the Brazil vs Serbia match. Do join us there.