Preview: Defending champions Germany will go for the kill against South Korea to enter the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals when they face-off in their final Group F contest at the Kazan Arena on Wednesday.
Mexico vs Sweden and South Korea vs Germany will start at 7.30 pm IST while Serbia vs Brazil and Switzerland vs Costa Rica will start at 11.30 pm IST on Wednesday.
Germany have three points from two games, while South Korea are currently last in Group F with two losses, but they still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
If South Korea beat Germany and Sweden (three points) lose to Mexico (six points), then the three teams, excluding Mexico would be tied at one win and two losses, meaning the second and last position to qualify from the group will be down to goal difference, goal scored, head-to-head record and then fair play rules.
Mexico vs Sweden
Mexico will aim to cement their place at the top of Group F while Sweden will battle for survival in what could be a tricky World Cup clash at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Wednesday.
Mexico have been one of the biggest attractions of this World Cup. They started their campaign in spectacular fashion, stunning defending champions Germany 1-0. A 2-1 win against South Korea in their next match strengthened their position at the top of the group.
A draw will see them make sure of a berth in the next round and cement their status as group winners.
Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 22:20 PM
Highlights
FULL TIME! GER 0-2 KOR
It's all over in Yekaterinburg as Mexican fans in the stands are on phone for the result of the other game in Kazan. It has finished 3-0 in Sweden's favour. As the Swedish players celebrate, the Mexicans are still waiting.
90+2' GER 0-1 KOR
75' MEX 0-3 SWE
64' MEX 0-2 SWE
Sweden is on fire! Written off too soon, the Swedes now lead 2-0 after Andreas Granqvist scored a perfect penalty earned by Marcus Berg when Hector Moreno fouled him. My oh my! Sweden can even top the group with this performance today. Mexico, who came into this match with one foot in the knockouts is now relying on Germany for a safe passage through ot Round of 16.
50 MEX 0-1 SWE
Half-time! KOR 0-0 GER
South Korea make four changes
Ki Sung-yeung, Hwang Hee-chan, Ju Se-Jong and Min-Woo Kim are out.
Koo Ja-cheol, Yun Young-sun, Hong Chul, and Jung Woo-young are in.
The defending champions Germany make five changes to the team that beat Sweden
Fit-again centre-back Mats Hummels comes in place of suspended Jerome Boateng.
Sami Khedira is back in the XI and he replaces injured Sebastian Rudy
Thomas Muller is out and Leon Goretzka takes his spot.
Niklas Sule replaces Antonio Rudiger.
And there's the return of Mesut Ozil and out goes Julian Draxler.
And here's the starting line-ups of Mexico and Sweden:
Mexico: Ochoa; Alvarez, Salcedo, Moreno, Gallardo; Guardado, H.Herrera; Layun, Vela, Lozano; Hernandez.
Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Claesson, Forsberg; Berg, Toivonen.
Starting line-ups of Germany and South Korea are out!
Germany: Neuer, Hector, Hummels, Khedira, Kross, Werner, Ozil, Reus, Goretzka, Sule, Kimmich
South Korea: Jo, Lee, yun, Hong, Kim, Jang, Koo, Jung, JS Lee, Moon, Son
22:18 (IST)
That's all from us from this match. It's been quite an evening with defending champions Germany crashing out of the tournament with a 0-2 defeat against South Korea. They lacked the cutting edge going forward and their defence gave up in the final minutes of the game.
From the group, Sweden and Mexico progress with the formed ending on top thanks to their 3-0 victory over the North American country.
We will also bring you the live updates from the Brazil vs Serbia match. Do join us there.
22:05 (IST)
Consistency!
21:57 (IST)
Uninspiring from Germany
The curse of the champions continues at the World Cup as the Russian summer is hell bent on springing surprise after surprise. Germany would need a lot of self-introspection done after their first ever group stage exit – starting from squad selection to the tactical system, Joachim Loew will need to clear many doubts.
21:48 (IST)
'Lack of urgency and absence of creativity'
An incredible evening at Kazan sees Germany getting eliminated following a 2-0 loss at the hands of South Korea. The lack of urgency and the absence of creativity in the German ranks came back to bite the defending champions as Korea pulled off an infamous win through Kim Young-gwon’s late brace. Germany’s loss also meant Mexico and Sweden both qualified for the knockouts – the European nation finishing top of the group after starting the day in third position.
Sweden’s 3-0 victory over Mexico was down to some shoddy defending from the Central American nation who conceded a penalty and an own goal, but make no mistake, the Swedes had totally bossed the game at Yekaterinburg and finally had something to show for their impressive outings in this World Cup.
21:44 (IST)
The new version!
21:42 (IST)
The final standings. Germany finish at the bottom of the table.
21:37 (IST)
Terrible!
21:32 (IST)
The trend continues!
21:30 (IST)
GER 0-2 KOR
Swedish and Mexican supporters are meanwhile celebrating together at the stands in Central Stadium, as defending champions Germany get knocked out of the group stages for the first time in history of the World Cup.
21:30 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
21:26 (IST)
GOAL !
90+4' GER 0-2 KOR
Humiliation for Germany.
Korea make it two goals after Son puts the ball into the net with Neuer missing from the goal post. He was in Korea's half.
21:25 (IST)
90+4' GER 0-1 KOR
More drama here! Germany are going home. Toni Kroos had touched the ball on it's way out to Kim and played him onside.
21:24 (IST)
90' MEX 0-3 SWE
21:23 (IST)
GOAL !
90+2' GER 0-1 KOR
21:19 (IST)
90' GER 0-0 KOR
21:18 (IST)
88' GER 0-0 KOR
21:17 (IST)
87' GER 0-0 KOR
21:17 (IST)
86' GER 0-0 KOR
21:14 (IST)
84' GER 0-0 KOR
21:12 (IST)
82' GER 0-0 KOR
21:10 (IST)
This will be heart-breaking!
21:08 (IST)
78' GER 0-0 KOR
21:07 (IST)
76' GER 0-0 KOR
21:05 (IST)
75' MEX 0-3 SWE
21:04 (IST)
GOAL !
74' MEX 0-3 SWE
21:03 (IST)
73' MEX 0-2 SWE
21:01 (IST)
72' GER 0-0 KOR
20:59 (IST)
69' GER 0-0 KOR
Chance for Germany! Gomez jumps and meets the ball with his head. South Korean goalkeeper, though, ensures the ball doesn't find the back of the net. Rather, it's a simple save.
20:56 (IST)
68' GER 0-0 KOR
20:55 (IST)
65' GER 0-0 KOR
20:53 (IST)
64' MEX 0-2 SWE
20:51 (IST)
GOAL !
62' MEX 0-2 SWE
20:49 (IST)
61' MEX 0-1 SWE
20:48 (IST)
60' MEX 0-1 SWE
20:44 (IST)
55' MEX 0-1 SWE
As it stands, it is Toni Kroos’ goal against Sweden which separates the World Champions from the Swedish in the second place but any form of change in the scoreline in Sweden’s favour at Yekaterinburg could see Germany getting knocked out.
20:43 (IST)
GOAL !
50 MEX 0-1 SWE
20:39 (IST)
46' KOR 0-0 GER
20:35 (IST)
45' KOR 0-0 GER
The second-half is underway. Germany need inspiration from someone. Hopefully, we won't have a drab game.
20:34 (IST)
KOR 0-0 GER
Germany has orchestrated one of their most lethargic performances at Kazan as South Korea came up with their best half of the tournament in this crucial game. A lack of tempo and absence of crisp passing has been enhanced by a lack of ideas from the German thinktank who have looked low on intent and creativity. They have stopped and started, tried and failed as they attempted to unlock the Korean defence without much success. The World Champions are not any close to the goal right now than they were before the kick-off.
As it stands, it is Toni Kroos’ goal against Sweden which separates the World Champions from the Swedish in the second place but any form of change in the scoreline in Sweden’s favour at Yekaterinburg could see Germany getting knocked out.
20:33 (IST)
MEX 0-0 SWE
The first half at both Kazan and Yekaterinburg has ended goalless, but the nature of the two games couldn’t have been any more different. While Sweden looked the better side against Mexico who showcased a case of nerves especially in front of the goal, Germany snoozed off against Korea.
Sweden have created a flurry of chances and they seem more likely to nick off a goal at some point in spite of the Mexican attackers being in better form. The likes of Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano did get on the end of a couple of chances but the best chances of the game fell upon Marcus Berg and Emil Forsberg. Shot accuracy wasn’t on anyone’s cards at Yekaterinburg with Mexico failing to hit the target on 5 of their 8 shots, and Sweden finding their mark just twice out of a similar number of shots.
20:30 (IST)
First half stats from Mexico vs Sweden game!
20:29 (IST)
Germany enjoyed a whopping 71 percent of ball possession.
20:26 (IST)
Well, Germany and South Korea played out a sleepy first-half.
20:21 (IST)
MEX 0-0 SWE
It is proper end-to-end stuff over at Yekaterinburg but the final product is missing at both ends. Unlike Germany's lethargic performance against South Korea, this Group F fixture has been high tempo right from the start, much to the delight of the vociferous supporters in the stands. The crowd have thoroughly enjoyed this spectacle of chances in the first half in spite of the scoreline.
20:21 (IST)
Half-time! KOR 0-0 GER
20:16 (IST)
45' KOR 0-0 GER
20:14 (IST)
43' KOR 0-0 GER
20:14 (IST)
42' KOR 0-0 GER
20:10 (IST)
39' KOR 0-0 GER