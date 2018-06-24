Preview: Confident England will start as hot favourites against debutants Panama in a Group G FIFA World Cup clash at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.
England struggled against the well organised and physically imposing Tunisian defence in their first match of the tournament. Skipper and star striker Harry Kane's last-gasp winner in second-half injury time handed England a winning start for the first time in a major tournament after 12 years.
England dominated the game and wasted a hatful of chances against Tunisia, and on Sunday coach Gareth Southgate would want his wards to improve on that.
Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly guilty of spurning simple chances before Kane saved them the blushes.
Kane, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) and is a two-time EPL Golden Boot winner, lived up to his billing and performed on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990.
Southgate's planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland's notes were photographed at training on Thursday.
According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia.
"If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it's a disadvantage to us," Southgate was quoted as saying as he criticised the media for helping the opposition.
"So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not."
Sterling had a wonderful season with Manchester City, scoring 23 goals to help them lift the EPL title. But for England, the former Liverpool forward has been rather off the boil, having not found the back of the net in his last 21 internationals.
However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too dependent on Kane for goals.
"I don't think that's happening in this group," said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane's ability to be in the right place at the right time.
"He gets himself in great positons. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he's going to score."
Minnows Panama meanwhile, have shown that they can keep their shape and frustrate opponents. They did well against fancied Belgium in their first game.
In the first half, Belgium could not breach Panama's defence and match their power. In the second half though, they were undone by the more skilful Belgium players and lost 0-3.
Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 19:42 PM
Highlights
FT! England 6-1 Panama
Peep peeep peeeeeep! England have booked their spot in the last-16. Debutants Panama bow out. Harry Kane takes over as the World Cup's top-scorer with a hat-trick. England and Belgium will now clash on Thursday to decide who will top Group H.
78` Felipe Baloy scores Panama's first-ever goal!
Panama have their first-ever World Cup goal and it is Felipe Baloy who gets it. He stretches to get at the end of Ricardo Avila's cross and directs the ball into the bottom corner!
62` Harry Kane gets his hattrick!
A lucky goal for Kane! Loftus-Cheek shoots from outside the box and it takes a huge deflection off Kane's trailing leg and wrong-foots the keeper. Hint of offside but the VAR sides with the linesman. With that goal, Kane is the World Cup's top-scorer with five goals.
HT! England 5-0 Panama
What a first-half performance from England! This is first time I have seen an England side score five goals in match at a major tournament. John Stones and Harry Kane with a brace each and a stunner from Jese Lingard.
45` Harry Kane scores!
Harry Kane slams the ball right into the right top corner just as the previous penalty!
43` England win another penalty!
England win a corner. It is taken but the referee spots Stones and Kane being held back by Panamanian defenders and awards the Three Lions a penalty. Fidel Escobar is also booked
39` John Stones makes it 4-0!
Brilliant team goal from England! They win a free-kick and they whip out a training ground routine. It is played short to Henderson on the edge of the box. Hendo crosses it to Kane in the box. Kane heads it across to Sterling whose point-blank header is saved by Penedo by Stones is at hand to head the ball into the roof of the net
36` Jese Lingard scores!
What a peach of a goal from Jese Lingard. He exchanges a pass with Sterling and curls the ball right into the top corner! It is also England's first goal at the World Cup from open play!
21` Harry Kane scores!
A brilliant penalty from Harry Kane! Right into the right top corner! No goalkeeper could have saved that!
19` Lingard wins England a penalty!
Penalty for England! Jesse Lingard felled by the deliciously named Fidel Escobar. Seemed like a soft one but there was contact
8` John Stones puts England ahead!
Trippier swings in the corner and an unmarked John Stones gives England the lead with a powerful header into the bottom corner.
Here's how Panama line up!
Coach Hernan Dario Gomez makes no changes to his side which lost 3-0 to Belgium in their first group game.
Panama: Penedo, Murillo, Escobar, R. Torres, Davis, Gomez, Barcenas, Cooper, Godoy, J. Rodriguez, Perez
Sterling starts!
Well, well, well. After all the drama surrounding teamsheetgate, England have started with Raheem Sterling despite his sub-par performance against Tunisia. England do make one change to the squad and this one was already known. Ruben Loftus-Cheek starts in place of the injured Dele Alli.
England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson, Loftus-Cheek, Kane, Sterling
19:41 (IST)
That's it from us here. England and Belgium book their spot in the Round of 16 and the winner of their match will top Group G. Goodbye!
19:33 (IST)
England 6-1 Panama
England top Group G due to a better fair play record
19:32 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
England thrash Panama 6-1!
19:25 (IST)
FT! England 6-1 Panama
It has been a dire second half but England got the job done in the first 45 minutes. Panama showed spirit late into the game but their threat was no more than limited. Onwards we move to Kaliningrad for this group's one final question to be resolved - who will finish on top? At this moment, it is difficult to identify a favourite between England and Belgium. The English fans' rendition of 'Don't take me home' rings in the ears, and that possibility is further away now as England have confirmed a place in the knockouts.
19:25 (IST)
FT! England 6-1 Panama
Peep peeep peeeeeep! England have booked their spot in the last-16. Debutants Panama bow out. Harry Kane takes over as the World Cup's top-scorer with a hat-trick. England and Belgium will now clash on Thursday to decide who will top Group H.
19:21 (IST)
90+1` England 6-1 Panama
Four minutes added on.
19:20 (IST)
89` England 6-1 Panama
England nearly have a seventh from a free-kick and Stones nearly gets his hat-trick but he fails to react quickly and Penedo collects the ball.
19:17 (IST)
87` England 6-1 Panama
19:12 (IST)
83` England 6-1 Panama
That goal also means that England and Belgium are tied on points, goal difference, and goals scored. If they play out a draw in Kaliningrad, the fair play table would determine the group winner. Now that is something to look forward to. Or not.
19:11 (IST)
81` England 6-1 Panama
19:09 (IST)
78` England 6-1 Panama
Felipe Baloy has scored Panama's first ever goal at the World Cup! Avila's raking delivery from a freekick saw Baloy slide towards the ball and poke it home. No clean sheet for England again. There was a sense that this goal was coming since Panama turned to the 3-4-2-1 formation which provided a more direct edge to their play.
19:09 (IST)
78` Felipe Baloy scores Panama's first-ever goal!
Panama have their first-ever World Cup goal and it is Felipe Baloy who gets it. He stretches to get at the end of Ricardo Avila's cross and directs the ball into the bottom corner!
19:06 (IST)
75` England 6-0 Panama
Roman Torres gets a huge opportunity to score Panama's first goal at the World Cup but he fluffs his lines. A corner is flicked to the far post where Torres is unmarked. But he fails to turn it in.
19:04 (IST)
74` England 6-0 Panama
19:03 (IST)
71` England 6-0 Panama
Murillo is booked for upending Sterling. Another set-piece for England. And it nearly produced another goal! Maguire heads it across goal where Stones challenges for the header with Torres. Henderson gets the ball and he volleys the ball but it narrowly misses the post.
19:00 (IST)
70` England 6-0 Panama
Panama has effected a tactical switch to a three-man defence. Coach Gomez has used up all his substitutes too, in the hope that Panama can have a consolation or two. England make their final substitution by introducing Danny Rose for his Spurs teammate Kieran Trippier. Rose spoke publicly about his fight with depression before the tournament began so it is pleasing to see him back on the football pitch. Ashley Young moves to the right flank.
18:59 (IST)
70` England 6-0 Panama
18:58 (IST)
68` England 6-0 Panama
Double change for Panama as Abdiel Arroyo and Felipe Baloy come on for Barcenas and Gomez. Gareth Southgate also makes his final change as Trippier is replaced by Danny Rose.
18:56 (IST)
66` England 6-0 Panama
England's defence dozed off for a second and this is the opportunity for full-back Murillo to reduce the deficit. Pickford, who has had very little to do today, was awake though and the chance is not converted. Meanwhile, Hernan Gomez has seen enough and he hooks Godoy off for Ricardo Avila.
18:56 (IST)
65` England 6-0 Panama
Panama nearly get a consolation as Murillo ghosts into the box with only Pickford to beat. The England keeper stands tall and Murillo's shot loops up off Pickford's thigh. Stones then clears the ball away.
18:53 (IST)
62` England 6-0 Panama
Well, so much for that. Loftus-Cheek's shot takes a lucky deflection off Kane and the ball lands in the net. Kane was marginally onside, which means that he is this tournament's top scorer now with five goals. Southgate reckons that Kane has done enough with his hattrick and Vardy replaces him. Lingard goes off too, with Fabian Delph getting an outing.
18:52 (IST)
62` Harry Kane gets his hattrick!
A lucky goal for Kane! Loftus-Cheek shoots from outside the box and it takes a huge deflection off Kane's trailing leg and wrong-foots the keeper. Hint of offside but the VAR sides with the linesman. With that goal, Kane is the World Cup's top-scorer with five goals.
18:48 (IST)
58` England 5-0 Panama
With Germany's defeat to Mexico, there is the possibility of one half of the draw turning out to be less challenging than the other. Whoever finishes second in this group would fall into the seemingly easier half. With England needing only a goal to go above Belgium on goal difference, one wonders whether Southgate will be mindful of the possible permutations and combinations.
18:45 (IST)
55` England 5-0 Panama
Dull start to the half. Not much happening. England at ease, Panama keen to not concede more.
18:43 (IST)
54` England 5-0 Panama
18:42 (IST)
52` England 5-0 Panama
England have started the second-half slowly. The intensity has dropped a bit.
18:38 (IST)
48` England 5-0 Panama
Raheem Sterling times his run brilliantly and beats the Panamanian offside trap to get at the end of Kane's pass. Penedo comes outside the box to block Sterling's path to the goal.
18:34 (IST)
Second-half underway!
Both sides make no changes at halftime.
18:31 (IST)
To sum up the first half
England are on course for a record victory in a World Cup game and lead Panama 5-0 at halftime in Nizhny Novgorod. England had never scored five goals in a World Cup game before and has never won at the tournament by more than three.
Captain Harry Kane scored two penalties to tie Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium as the top scorers in Russia with four goals each through two games.
Defender John Stones also scored twice to see England cruise toward a place in the last 16. An England win over the World Cup first-timer would see them qualify and also send Belgium through as well. They would play Thursday to determine who wins the group. Stones opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 8th minute. Kane made it 2-0 from the spot in the 22nd.
Jesse Lingard got the third with a sublime curling shot off the crossbar in the 36th. Stones got his second before Kane again fired in from the penalty spot in first-half injury time. Panama is playing at its first World Cup ever and has now conceded eight goals in a game-and-a-half.
18:29 (IST)
HT! England 5-0 Panama
Take a look at the stats from the first-half
18:27 (IST)
HT! England 5-0 Panama
18:24 (IST)
HT! England 5-0 Panama
England has never won a World Cup match by more than three goals. That may change today. Arguably, Southgate's players delivered a better first-half display against Tunisia but Panama's generous approach to defending means the goals are flowing. There are likely to be more in the second period.
18:23 (IST)
HT! England 5-0 Panama
What a first-half performance from England! This is first time I have seen an England side score five goals in match at a major tournament. John Stones and Harry Kane with a brace each and a stunner from Jese Lingard.
18:19 (IST)
45+2` England 5-0 Panama
Make that five
18:18 (IST)
45+1` England 5-0 Panama
Harry Kane, top of the goalscoring charts with Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku. Four goals for him in the tournament, five today for England. This is a rout.
18:16 (IST)
45` Harry Kane scores!
Harry Kane slams the ball right into the right top corner just as the previous penalty!
18:15 (IST)
44` England 4-0 Panama
Panama has not been pleased with the refereeing today but there can't be any complaints about the decision to award a second penalty to England. Godoy wrestled Kane to the ground, perhaps taking cue from the let-offs Tunisia enjoyed the other night against England. Panama, however, are not so lucky
18:15 (IST)
43` England win another penalty!
England win a corner. It is taken but the referee spots Stones and Kane being held back by Panamanian defenders and awards the Three Lions a penalty. Fidel Escobar is also booked
18:13 (IST)
40` England 4-0 Panama
18:12 (IST)
40` England 4-0 Panama
This is turning into an embarrassment for Panama. Stones gets his brace after Sterling's close-range effort was parried by the goalie Penedo. The English fans are giddy with excitement.
18:12 (IST)
39` John Stones makes it 4-0!
Brilliant team goal from England! They win a free-kick and they whip out a training ground routine. It is played short to Henderson on the edge of the box. Hendo crosses it to Kane in the box. Kane heads it across to Sterling whose point-blank header is saved by Penedo by Stones is at hand to head the ball into the roof of the net
18:09 (IST)
37` England 3-0 Panama
An aside - Plenty of chatter in this tournament about the lack of goals but since yesterday, those worries have been somewhat quietened. England's goal-happy display this afternoon has inched the tournament average close to 2.5 goals per game, which is certainly far away from the drudgery of Italia 90.
18:07 (IST)
36` England 3-0 Panama
England are running rampant now. A quick exchange of passes with Sterling sees Lingard provide a reminder of his success with Manchester United this season as he curls the ball into the top corner. The best of England's goals today, and at 3-0, there seems to be no way back for Panama
18:07 (IST)
36` Jese Lingard scores!
What a peach of a goal from Jese Lingard. He exchanges a pass with Sterling and curls the ball right into the top corner! It is also England's first goal at the World Cup from open play!
18:05 (IST)
33` England 2-0 Panama
There is a soft underbelly to this English side which Panama has threatened to expose on a couple of occasions. Tunisia made a better job of it the other day. Unfortunately for the World Cup debutants, the difference in quality is proving to be a bridge too far.
18:04 (IST)
31` England 2-0 Panama
England win a free-kick in the Panamanian half. Trippier finds Maguire at the far post. The Leicester City man heads it towards goal but it loops over the keeper and lands on the roof of the net.
18:00 (IST)
28` England 2-0 Panama
18:00 (IST)
28` England 2-0 Panama
17:59 (IST)
26` England 2-0 Panama
Since Kane's goal, Panama have enjoyed a sustained spell of possession in the England have but can't get the ball into the England box.