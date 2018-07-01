Football world cup 2018

Highlights, Croatia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16 in Nizhny: Croatia through to quarters

Sports FP Sports Jul 02, 2018 02:48:49 IST
  • 02:48 (IST)

    A long day of football

    One crazy day of football. Both the Round of 16 matches went to penalties to get the result. Heartbreak for Spain and Denmark while joy for Russia and Croatia. 

    Today's winners will face each other in the quarter-final.  

    Thanks for joining today. We will also do the live coverage of tomorrow's Round of 16 matches – Brazil vs Mexico and Belgium vs Japan. Do join us then. 

    That's all from us, goodbye! 

  • 02:38 (IST)

  • 02:35 (IST)

    Will they reach final this time around? 

  • 02:30 (IST)

  • CRO 1-1 DEN (3-2 in penalties)

    Croatia are through to the quarter-finals after a heart-stopping penalty shootout filled to the brim with excellent saves and poor misses.

    Denmark will be heartbroken but they should also be proud of themselves, pushing Croatia to the brink. Kasper Schmeichel in particular had almost taken his side to a win, but the Croats slightly edged them out to win a memorable game.

  • 02:24 (IST)

  • 02:21 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN (3-2 in penalties)

    Goodness, what a thrilling penalty shootout! Outstanding work by both the keepers. It all came down to Schmeichel and Rakitic. The Barcelona midfielder showed no signs of nervousness as he nailed the last penalty. 
     
    Well, one can say this is cruel on Denmark and Schmeichel. 

  • 02:16 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Rakitic scores and Croatia win the match. 3-2 in penalties. 
     
     

  • 02:16 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    SAVE AGAIN. Subasic uses his legs to deny Jorgensen. If Croatia score the next goal, they are through. 

  • 02:14 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Pivaric and SAVEEEE! What a save by Schmeichel. Denmark are alive.

  • 02:13 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Schone for Denmark and denied. Subasic dives to his right to stop Schone. 2-2 in penalties.  

  • 02:12 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Pressure on Modric and he doesn't fumble. Back of the net to make it 2-2. 

  • 02:11 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Krohn-Dehli makes it 2-1 for Denmark in penalties. 

  • 02:11 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Kramaric scores too. He sends Schmeichel the wrong way. It's 1-1 in penalties. 

  • 02:10 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Top-right corner. Kjaer scores for Denmark. They are 1-0 up in the penalties.

  • 02:09 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    SAVE AGAIN! 
     
    Schmeichel saves the penalty with his legs. 

  • 02:09 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    SAVE!
     
    Subasic deny Eriksen. And now it's Badelj for Croatia.

  • 02:07 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Alright then, Eriksen to take the first penalty for Denmark. 

  • 02:06 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    Who had expected that the theme of the night at the end of the game would be Subasic vs Schmeichel? Two experienced campaigners now hold the keys to the fate of their respective nations in the World Cup.

  • 02:06 (IST)

  • 02:03 (IST)

    CRO 1-1 DEN

    We are heading into penalty shootouts for the second consecutive match tonight. How Kasper Schmeichel's save off Luka Modric's spot kick affects the momentum of either team remains to be seen.

  • 02:02 (IST)

    120' CRO 1-1 DEN

    And it's all over. For the second time today, the result of a match will be decided on penalties. 

  • 02:01 (IST)

    120' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Just one minute of additional time. 

  • 118' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Some late drama here at Nizhny as Denmark has probably thrown it away with just five minutes to go. Kramaric was through on goal and had skipped past Schmeichel only for Jorgensen to bring him down from the back. It's a stonewall penalty.
     
    And...Schmeichel saves!!! The Dane dives the right way for Modric's spot kick and keeps Denmark in the game. This is the 4th penalty saved in this edition of the World Cup.

  • 01:58 (IST)

    116' CRO 1-1 DEN

    MISS! Oh what drama!
     
    Kasper Schmeichel pulls off a good save to deny Modric. Denmark's World Cup hopes are alive and kicking. 

  • 01:56 (IST)

    113' CRO 1-1 DEN

    PENALTY! 
     
    Modric delivers a brilliant ball to release Rebic. He's one on one with Danish goalkeeper but Jorgensen fouls him inside the box. The defender also gets a yellow. 

  • 01:51 (IST)

    110' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Denmark have started this period strongly as well - Hareide's side putting in a shift which will be talked about for years to come irrespective of the scoreline. Croatia were easily the team with flawless performances in the group stage and Denmark have managed to underwhelm an opposition of such stature.

  • 108' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Sisto was close to getting a second goal for his nation, but his shot is just wide off the mark. Croatia are subbing of Mandzukic and Milan Badelj is coming on to infuse some energy into the ranks.

  • 01:49 (IST)

    107' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Sisto almost breaks the deadlock with a stunning turn and shot from the left side. His shot is just wide. 
     
    Substitution for Croatia. Badelj replaces goalscorer Mandzukic. 

  • 01:46 (IST)

    105' CRO 1-1 DEN

    The second period of the extra-time starts. One change by Denmark. Sisto replaces Braithwaite. 

  • 105' CRO 1-1 DEN

    The first half of extra time is over and we are nowhere close to finding out who will be facing Russia in the quarter-finals. Danes are bringing in more fresh legs into the fold with Sisto all set to come on.

  • 01:44 (IST)

    105' CRO 1-1 DEN

    End of the first period of extra-time. If there's nothing special in the next 15 minutes then we will have penalties again. 

  • 105' CRO 1-1 DEN

    A moment of magic from Luka Modric as he sends an exquisite long pass but Schmeichel rescues the Danes by just tipping it over.
     
    Meanwhile, fourth official show one minute of added time. 

  • 01:42 (IST)

    104' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Croatia are still chasing loose balls in the opposition half, but there is no distinct style of play – all their composure disappeared way back. Merely knocking the ball around doesn't amount to much and the Croats need to do something soon, else the game is slipping away from them.

  • 01:41 (IST)

    103' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Terrific long pass from Modric to Kramaric, who controls the ball well but just couldn't beat his markers inside the box. 

  • 01:38 (IST)

    100' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Almost ten minutes into extra-time and the deadlock still persists. Croatia look exahusted while Denmark is running the show, Knudsen among the thick of things in particular.

  • 01:37 (IST)

    97' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Changes for both the sides. 
     
    Denmark's Krohn-Dehli comes off the bench to replace Delaney.
     
    For Croatia, Kramaric replaces Perisic. 

  • 01:35 (IST)

    95' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Not a bad start by Denmark. Couple of long throws into the box by Knudsen but nothing to show off. He also delivers a decent ball into the box which is cleared away to a corner.   

  • 01:27 (IST)

    91' CRO 1-1 DEN

    First period of the extra-time kicks off. 

  • CRO 1-1 DEN

    It's full time and the game has been a tedious affair after the initial five minutes of play. For the second time today, we head into extra-time. Not many gave Denmark a realistic chance but the Danes have taken the opportunity granted to them and run with it. Now we wait to see whether thirty more minutes are useful or if this one will be decided on penalties as well.

  • 01:22 (IST)

    Full-time! CRO 1-1 DEN

    End of 90 minutes. After two goals in the first four minutes, both teams failed to score any goals in the rest of the minutes. 

  • 01:20 (IST)

    90+2' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Here comes a couple of more long throws for Denmark, but nothing comes of either of those. Croatia have been subpar tonight, never finding that rhythm which made them devastatingly fantastic against Argentina but even then, Denmark haven't done enough to trouble them.

  • 01:19 (IST)

    90+1' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Rakitic's shot from 30 yards looks threatening for few seconds, but it's wide.  

  • 01:18 (IST)

    90' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Three minutes of additional time. Three minutes later, the match will head into extra-time.

  • 88' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Finally, a sense of urgency is seen among the Croats, but is it too little, too late? And even now, Croatia are slightly holding back to avoid mistakes. Ante Rebic has been exceptional this summer and his market value is rising in stock with every minute he is on the pitch for Croatia.

  • 85' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Perisic's attempt goes over as Croatia plays a couple of passes from a setpiece situation and follows it up with a cross into the box. Time is running out for the Group D winners to find that elusive match-winner.

  • 83' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Fun fact: Neither Croatia nor Denmark has ever had to face extra-time or penalty shootouts in any FIFA World Cups ever, and this game could come down to whoever holds their nerves better.

  • 01:08 (IST)

    80' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Change for Croatia. Strinic comes off. Pivaric will now play for his team. 

  • 78' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Modric, frustrated at his teammates' waywardness around the attacking third, shoots down the ground but it is wide off the target. His shot is quickly followed by another Croatian attack but Rebic's hit is captured easily by Schmeichel.

  • 01:06 (IST)

    77' CRO 1-1 DEN

    Some lively play by Croatia. Rebic makes space for himself and shoots straight to the goalkeeper. Nothing threatening but Croatia need to do something like this more often. 

In-form Croatia will be hot favourites against Denmark, who have looked lacklustre in the group stages, when the two sides clash in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Sunday.

Croatia have won all their Group D matches, including a 3-0 hammering of Lionel Messi's Argentina. Led by Real Madrid's midfield lynchpin Luka Modric, Croatia also defeated Nigeria and Iceland to top Group D.

Croatia have an experienced squad which could at least match their best-ever finish of a third place which happened in 1998 World Cup.

Croatia player celebrate after winning the round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod , Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Croatia players celebrate after winning against Denmark. AP /Martin Meissner

"I was nine years old. I remember my mum screaming in the house when we scored," central defender Dejan Lovren recalled Croatia's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in 1998 that secured third place.

"We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult," said Lovren, who is expected to return to the starting XI. His fellow defenders are expected to be Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinic -- all were rested during the game against Iceland.

Croatia will once again depend on Modric, who has been in outstanding form, and fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic to deliver the goods.

Modric scored a peach of a goal from distance against Argentina and along with FC Barcelona's Rakitic, has been pulling the strings brilliantly for his national team.

The younger crop of Croatia players like Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic have also rose to the occasion making them a threat.

Rebic, along with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic may feature ahead of the midfield duo of Modric and Rakitic. Mario Mandzukic will lead Croatia's attack.

Denmark, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar, buoyed by a 17-match unbeaten run. They have scored just two goals in three Group C games, finishing as runners-up, but will face their sternest test yet on Sunday.

They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.

Denmark coach, Age Hareide, wants his side to play more attacking football against Croatia and the team will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen for that.

"We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against," midfielder Thomas Delaney said.

"We're not going to lose 0-5 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France," the Werder Bremen player added.

"It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."

Denmark have a strong defence with a centre-back pairing of captain Simon Kjaer, Andreas Cristensen and Mathias Jorgensen. In goal is Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel.

The expected attacking options are Nicolai Jorgensen, Yussuf Polusen, Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto and Eriksen, with the latter tasked with creativity.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 02:48 AM

Also See




