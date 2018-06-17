Neymar is still the key to Brazil's attack, even if he hasn't fully recovered from a right foot injury.
The five-time champions play their opening World Cup match on Sunday against Switzerland, and Neymar is expected to take his position at the front.
"Neymar is not yet 100 percent," Brazil coach Tite said on Saturday. "But physically, he is very privileged. His sprints, his speed are very impressive. He's not 100 percent yet ... but he's good enough to play well."
Neymar appeared relaxed in training at the empty 45,000-seat Rostov Arena, his bleached hair held back with a band.
Tite said midfielder Fred, newly signed by Manchester United, is still recovering from an ankle injury and is the team's only doubt.
Six months after his record-breaking transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar fractured his right foot in February in a match against Marseille. Many in Brazil have been obsessively focused on his recovery, fretting over the national team's promise to overcome their humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 semi-finals.
Since Tite took over, Brazil have lost only once in 21 matches and was the first of 31 teams to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. After Switzerland, the Brazilians will take on Serbia and Costa Rica in Group E.
"I'm happy with the way we've played," Tite said. "What we have to do is replicate it at the World Cup."
Despite Brazil's optimism, the team is wary of Sunday's opponents.
"They have two lines of defense and they do it very well. They also have speed in attack," assistant coach Cleber Xavier said. "We've analyzed our opponents in great depth, and I think Switzerland is the strongest team we are going to face at the moment. Of course, that's with the exception of Germany, which plays in a different league."
Brazil are the narrow favourites to lift the trophy for what would be a record-extending sixth time. They are targeting a first triumph since 2002 and only their second on European soil since 1958 in Sweden.
Brazil have won three of their eight meetings with Switzerland, losing twice and drawing the other three.
The two nations have only ever met once before at a World Cup, a 2-2 draw in 1950 when Brazil were hosting the tournament. Their last meeting was at a friendly in August 2013 which the Swiss won 1-0.
Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 01:45 AM
Highlights
Brazil coach Tite has stuck to Neymar and core players who have performed well in recent matches.
Neymar and Willian will be flanking Gabriel Jesus in attack to kick off the five-time champions' campaign in Russia.
Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Danilo, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar.
The line-ups are out!
As expected, Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic has fielded a defensive side with Haris Seferovic as the lone striker, and formation that can provide a two-line defense in front of goalkeeper Yann Sommer.
Switzerland's starting XI: Yann Sommer, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Valon Behrami, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber, Haris Seferovic.
01:45 (IST)
That's it from us here
Defending champions Germany were stunned by a plucky Mexico side while Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by a sturdy Swiss team. It has been an exciting day of football and tomorrow promises to be another cracking day of football. At 5.30 pm, Sweden take on South Korea in their Group opener. At 8.30 pm, Eden Hazard leads his Belgium side against Panama. The final match of the day sees "favourites" England take on Tunisia. That match is at 11.30 pm. Join us tomorrow as we continue our coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Aufwiedersehen / Tchau!
01:39 (IST)
Brazil held by Switzerland
So the main favourites have been in action and all have looked fairly mediocre. Spain were pestered by CR7, Germany lacked pace and any composure against Mexico, and Brazil were ordinary against the staunch Swiss. Is the least mediocre team going to win this World Cup? I will leave you to ponder that one. From me here in Rostov-on-Don, it’s good night.
01:38 (IST)
Brazil held by Switzerland
Here's a quick recap of the match:
Switzerland's well-organized defending held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup opener, keeping Neymar and other attackers at bay for the most part.
Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 20th minute, with a stylish volley that beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer, bouncing in off the right post. But coach Vladimir Petkovic's Swiss players kept their composure and dominated in midfield for long spells in the Group E match.
Switzerland midfielder Steven Zuber headed in the equalizer in the 50th. Mexican referee Cesar Ramos dismissed complaints that Zuber had shoved defender Miranda out of the way before meeting a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri.
Ramos also ignored a penalty claim late in the second half when Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus was wrestled to the ground by Manuel Akanji.
Petkovic kept his promise to frustrate Brazil, who were seeking redemption from their disastrous 2014 World Cup exit with a 7-1 semi-final defeat on home soil by Germany.
01:36 (IST)
Brazil held by Switzerland
Serbia emerge as surprise toppers in Group E after the opening round of games
01:34 (IST)
Brazil held by France
Take a look at the stats from the match
01:32 (IST)
Brazil held by Switzerland
Dangerman.
01:31 (IST)
Brazil held by Switzerland
Brazil have been stunned. They don’t know what has hit them. Eeeehhhhr, to be frank, a lot of Swiss discipline. Brazil never perform well in an opening game, but the last time they failed to win their curtain raiser was in 1978. Neymar, who, admittedly, had been fouled a lot, got the tone of the game wrong. Serbia top the group. Who would have expected that? It is very disappointing for Tite and co. They will have to improve a lot and regroup for their next game against Costa Rica in St Petersburg. Neymar had an indifferent game. Jesus was invisible. They looked frail at the back and didn’t create an open chance. It’s a wake-up call for Brazil. The Swiss will be pleased. They have negotiated the group’s most difficult game with verve. The Brazilians are heading for the dressing room rapidly as the Swiss go and greet their fans.
01:30 (IST)
FT! Brazil held to a draw by Switzerland
Peep peeep peeeeep! That's that! Switzerland with an incredible team effort to hold favourites Brazil to a 1-1 draw. Coutinho's first-half curler was cancelled out by a Zuber free-kick five minutes into the second-half. The Swiss man-marked Neymar out of the game but the forward still doesn't look to be at his best. Some might sat Brazil drew this game to try and finish second in the group and avoid a Round of 16 clash with Germany. Oh we're only speculating.
01:26 (IST)
90+5` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
He opts to put in a cross. Augusto gets the loose ball and shoots and it looks like might sneak in but Schar sticks out a leg and Brazil win a corner. Switzerland win a free-kick after their player is fouled in the box. Surely it's all over.
01:23 (IST)
90+4` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Neymar wins a free-kick within striking distance from goal. Can he do what Cristiano Ronaldo did two nights ago?
01:21 (IST)
90+1` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Five minutes of respite for Brazil. Firmino should have done better with that header. At last, there is urgency from the Brazilians. Miranda's attempt is inches wide.
01:21 (IST)
90` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Now Miranda misses a sitter. With all the time and space to shoot from inside the box, the centre-back somehow manages to hit it on the wrong side of the post.
01:20 (IST)
89` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland. Sommer denies Brazil a winner!
Neymar wins and takes a free-kick from the left. Firmino rises highest but his header is saved brilliantly down low by Sommer and Fernandinho can't turn the rebound in.
01:17 (IST)
88` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Anti-climatic atmosphere in Rostov. The Brazilian fans have gone quiet. They can't believe what they are seeing. Tite almost has a crestfallen expression on his face. Can Brazil force a late winner here?
01:17 (IST)
87` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland. Neymar comes close to finding a winner!
Brilliant cross from Willian from the right but Neymar, flying in at pace, directs his header straight at Sommer.
01:15 (IST)
86` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Third and final change for Switzerland as Michael Lang replaces captain Stephan Lichsteiner.
01:14 (IST)
83` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Shaqiri somehow manages to wriggle his way into the box but is shepherded away from goal by Miranda. He tries to cross but Brazil regain possession. Meanwhile, a giant red balloon lands in the Brazilian box. Alison punctures it just as Germany punctured Brazilian hopes four years ago.
01:11 (IST)
81` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
The Swiss are 10 minutes away from a major upset, holding Brazil. They are frustrating their opponents, keeping their discipline and shape. Out of possession, Seferovic is the only one not behind the line of the ball. The number nine is replaced by Breel Embolo. Petkovic trusts his formation.
01:09 (IST)
79` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Second change for the Swiss and the talented Breel Embolo replaces Seferovic who put in a good shift tonight.
01:08 (IST)
Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Stat alert: all three bookings received by Swiss players have come for fouls on Neymar.
01:07 (IST)
76` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Firmino will be Brazil's last sub. He will replace Gabriel Jesus, who has done little for Brazil today.
01:07 (IST)
76` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Brazil now trying to try their luck from distance as Neymar looks to curl the ball into the bottom corner. Sommer has it covered.
01:06 (IST)
75` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Fernandinho tries from distance but only ends up spilling a fan's drink in the stand.
01:04 (IST)
73` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Ooooh that looked like a penalty. Akanji had his hands all over Gabriel Jesus and did bring him down. The referee signals him to get up. Interestingly, the VAR agrees with the ref.
01:01 (IST)
72` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Behrami was always going to get booked. He has been substituted by Denis Zakaria. The number 17 admires Patrick Vieira and Paul Pogba and plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach together with compatriots Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi and Josip Drmic.
01:00 (IST)
71` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
On the touchline, Tite looks worried. He is frowning a lot. When going forward Switzerland do pose a treat.
01:00 (IST)
70` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Petkovic makes a change and he takes of Behrami, who was just booked and brings on Denis Zakaria.
00:59 (IST)
69` Brazil 1-1- Switzerland
Neymar plays in a brilliant ball over the top to find Coutinho in the box. He chests the ball and shoots but his shot is always curling away from goal.
00:57 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
67` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Behrami finally gets a yellow card after yet another foul on Neymar.
00:56 (IST)
66` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Tite makes his second change as Renato Augusto, who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League at Beijing Guoan comes on for Paulinho.
00:54 (IST)
65` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
The midfield is opening up. Brazil will try to exploit that. Tite wants numerical superiority in the midfield to allow players to drift in between the lines. That’s a nice theory, but at the moment we are precious little of it on the field.
00:53 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
64` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Schar is booked for excessive tugging of Neymar's shirt.
00:52 (IST)
62` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Seven of those came against Germany.
00:51 (IST)
62` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Stat alert!
00:51 (IST)
61` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Welcome, Fernandinho. Barely a minute on the field and he fouls Shaqiri. Somethings never change.
00:50 (IST)
60` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Brazil make a change as Fernandinho comes on for Casemiro.
00:49 (IST)
58` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Neymar is limping. A very worrying sight for Brazil.
00:48 (IST)
57` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Coutinho looks to curl another one in but it is blocked and he smashes the rebound against another Swiss player. Casemiro recycles the ball to Marcelo who finds Neymar in the box. He sells Lichsteiner a dummy but his shot takes a deflection and hits the side netting. Corner Brazil. Nothing comes off it.
00:41 (IST)
51` Brazil 1-1 Switzerland
Shock goal, but the defending by Brazil at the set piece was non-existent. Miranda is culpable, though he did get a little push from Zuber. Alisson had no chance. The Brazilians, notably Miranda himself and Willian, protested, but Cesar Ramos was having none of it. It's a very poor goal to concede.
00:40 (IST)
GOAL !
50` Zuber levels it up for Switzerland!
Dreadful defending from Miranda there! Zuber rises highest to head in Shaqiri's corner from point-blank range. Miranda complaining to the referee of being pushed by Zuber.
00:37 (IST)
48` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Brazil have excellent physical fitness and often win the game in the second half. It's their mobility and movement that wears opponents down. The Swiss ran 3 kilometres more than Tite's team in the first half.
00:36 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
47` Casemiro goes into the referee's book
Willian loses possession and Casemiro makes a rash tackle to become the first Brazilian player to get booked tonight.
00:35 (IST)
46` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
No changes for either side at halftime. Switzerland with the first chance of the half as Dzemail shoots wide from outside the box.
00:34 (IST)
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
The teams are out for the second half. Will Brazil add to their tally or can Switzerland take inspiration from Iceland and Mexico and mount a comeback? Let's find out!
00:32 (IST)
HT. Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Stat alert: Marcelo has touched the ball most for Brazil, 54 times.
00:24 (IST)
HT. Brazil 1-0 Neymar
Marked.
00:23 (IST)
Stat attack!
Take a look at the stats from the first half
00:22 (IST)
HT. Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
Best league in the world?
00:21 (IST)
HT. Philippe Coutinho's curler gives Brazil the lead at halftime
In many ways, a strange half. Brazil were dominant, but have not created any open chances. They were very impressive, and yet often ceded possession to the Swiss. The team of Petkovic played better after falling behind, but their attack had no punch. Brazil’s Alisson had little to do. Will Petkovic mix it up at the half?
00:18 (IST)
45+1` Brazil 1-0 Switzerland
They nearly do! Thiago Silva rises highest but his header flies over goal.