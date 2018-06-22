Costa Rica were one of the major surprises of the 2014 World Cup and will head to Russia for next year’s tournament with largely the same squad of players having easily qualified from the CONCACAF region.
Litte was expected of the ‘Ticos’ in Brazil after they were drawn in a group with Uruguay, Italy and England, but the team coached by Jorge Luis Pinto topped the standings and went on to beat Greece in the round of 16 on penalties.
It could have been an even more memorable tournament for the Central American nation had they not exited to the Netherlands on penalties after their first ever quarter-final appearance ended goalless following extra time.
Much of the credit for that historic run was given to Colombian coach Pinto, but the current man in charge, Oscar Ramirez, has continued his good work.
One of the highlights of Costa Rica’s qualifying campaign was a 4-0 crushing of the United States in San Jose that cost US coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job.
To prove that result was no fluke, Costa Rica beat the Americans 2-0 in New Jersey and finished a relatively comfortable second in the final group, won by Mexico.
Both goals in that win at Red Bull Arena came from striker Marco Urena. He led the line well in the absence of Real Betis forward Joel Campbell, who missed the latter stage of qualifying due to injury.
The core of the team which beat Italy and Uruguay in Brazil is still in place with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas in goal, Celtic’s Cristian Gamboa, Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo and Bologna’s Giancarlo Gonzalez at the back.
Christian Bolanos, 33, remains influential in midfield where Deportivo La Coruna’s Celso Borges has held off competition from younger players.
Captain Bryan Ruiz, of Sporting Lisbon, continues to be the creative force in attack while Ramirez will hope that the speedy Campbell will be back to full fitness in Russia.
Full-time! BRA 2-0 CRC
Crazy, crazy finish to the match. Brazil tried so hard for 90 minutes to break the deadlock. It came with the help of Coutinho and then Neymar added to the goal tally with a good finish. He was frustrated for a very long time but he found a way to turn this match into a joyous one.
It's tough on Costa Rica. They defended with grit but Brazil's attacking quality was just too much for them.
90 + 6! BRA 2-0 CRC
90+1' BRA 1-0 CRC
77' BRA 0-0 CRC
PENALTY!
And it's foul on Neymar by Gonzalez.
This time, the decision went his way. Oh wait wait, the referee takes the help of VAR and he decided against it. No joy for Brazil
Half-time' BRA 0-0 CRC
'Brazil will be nervous'
Remember the last time these two teams met at a World Cup? That was in 2002 in the Far East and, boy, was it fun. Rivaldo, Ronaldo (who is here today) and co ran riot against the Costa Ricans, 5-2. That said, Brazil will be nervous going into this game after their paltry 1-1 draw with Switzerland last week - or at least that is the word from my Brazilian colleagues. They have endured a tough week - the fault on Miranda, Neymar’s little niggles and Danilo’s injury. Brazil coach Tite likes balance and control. He got anything but in the last few days.
Starting line-ups of both the teams are out:
Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.
Costa Rica: Navas; Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte; Gamboa, Borges, Guzman, Oviedo; Ruiz, Venegas; Urena.
19:52 (IST)
Sayanora!
That's all we have for today. Brazil slogged and slogged against Costa Rica and finally ended up getting all three points. Philippe Coutinho was the outstanding player for his team. Neymar played better than he did against the Swiss but he was frustrated for a long time on the pitch. Ultimately, he scored and tears started rolling down from his eyes when the match got over. You get an idea about how much the goal and the win meant for him.
We will be returning tomorrow with out live coverage. Until the, hope you have a good day!
19:46 (IST)
The second-half statistics!
Courtesy: FIFA
19:36 (IST)
Coutinho, the main man for Brazil?
19:34 (IST)
BRA 2-0 CRC
Neymar is in tears. It will be interesting to hear what Tite has to say about all this. At least, Brazil have gotten their campaign up and running in earnest.
19:29 (IST)
BRA 2-0 CRC
Drama every day at the World Cup and that's two! Brazil carve through the midfield and it's a neat attack - Casemiro, Douglas Costa and Neymar at the end of it. The superstar gets his goal and it is hugs all around. Tite hugs Marcelo, Neymar hugs Coutinho.
Brazil celebrate and Costa Rica are out. At least the Ticos have the consolation that they'd win the literary World Cup with Bolanos and Borges in their ranks. Coutinho was Brazil's outstanding player.
19:28 (IST)
Full-time! BRA 2-0 CRC
19:25 (IST)
90 + 6' BRA 2-0 CRC
Arnav: Neymar gets a goal to redeem himself. I can't say he deserves a goal today though, and I don't think Brazil deserve a two-goal victory either.
19:24 (IST)
GOAL !
90 + 6! BRA 2-0 CRC
19:21 (IST)
90+4' BRA 1-0 CRC
What a miss! That shot from FIrmino looked like the ball was filled with helium
19:20 (IST)
90+3' BRA 1-0 CRC
Arnav: Absolutely heartbreaking for Costa Rica! They'd done so well until this point. Late goals really are a trend in this tournament.
19:20 (IST)
90+3' BRA 1-0 CRC
Absolute pandemonium in St Petersburg. Did you see Tite taking a tumble?! For all the right reasons. Brazil’ general coordinator Edu Gaspar was besides himself! Incredible scenes. Brazil have broken through. But Tite hasn’t lost his head. Jesus is off and Fernandinho is on to reinforce the midfield.
19:19 (IST)
GOAL !
90+1' BRA 1-0 CRC
19:17 (IST)
90' BRA 0-0 CRC
19:15 (IST)
89' BRA 0-0 CRC
Navas is an absolute colossus! If Costa Rica hold on, he will be my man of the match.
19:14 (IST)
88' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Good to see the referee taking charge of this game. With that reversed penalty call, his credibility might have been questioned, but he's now shown that he will not tolerate any petulance from either side.
19:14 (IST)
87' BRA 0-0 CRC
19:10 (IST)
83' BRA 0-0 CRC
Quick succession of yellow cards for Brazil, both Neymar and Coutinho booked. Brazil have got their emotional tone wrong.
19:10 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
82' BRA 0-0 CRC
19:08 (IST)
81' BRA 0-0 CRC
The dark arts! Neymar forces a penalty. All the tumbling has come good, but the replay shows he, well, tumbled. Pathetic! Kuipers reviews and applies justice. Neymar grins, but he is not helping Brazil. He oversold and it was visible.
19:07 (IST)
80' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Well, well well. When I said we needed a moment of magic from Neymar, I didn't mean a piece of theatrics. In my book, that's a shocking dive.
19:06 (IST)
77' BRA 0-0 CRC
PENALTY!
And it's foul on Neymar by Gonzalez.
This time, the decision went his way. Oh wait wait, the referee takes the help of VAR and he decided against it. No joy for Brazil
19:04 (IST)
Arnav: The harder Neymar tries, the more difficult it seems to get for him. It really doesn't look like his day. Douglas Costa on the other wing and Coutinho through the middle look more threatening at this point. But with Neymar, you know that a moment of magic is never impossible.
19:03 (IST)
75' BRA 0-0 CRC
Francisco Calvo replaces Christian Gamboa
19:00 (IST)
73' BRA 0-0 CRC
Bolanos has shored up Costa Rica in midfield and brought back more defensive stability. Brazil now have Firmino, Jesus, Neymar and Coutinho on the pitch. Can they unlock these competent Costa Rican defenders? Neymar almost pounces on a loose control from Gambao, but misses the target.
18:59 (IST)
72' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:57 (IST)
70' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Finally! Firmino is coming on. That's more like it. Can he and Coutinho rekindle their Liverpool-era partnership. Brasil have been much improved in the last few minutes, and Firmino's intelligent movement can help to open up Costa Rica's defense further.
18:57 (IST)
69' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:54 (IST)
67' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:51 (IST)
65' BRA 0-0 CRC
Costa Rica can breathe. After 15 minutes of intense pressure, Brazil have relented somewhat. Neymar had a perfect opportunity to release Douglas Costa, but was yet again imprecise. Costa Rica trying to move their defensive line higher up, but it's still Brazil with the possession.
18:50 (IST)
63' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Both defenses seem to have lost a bit of their concentration and structure. We're seeing more last-ditch stuff from both sides now, lots of jumps, hacks and somersaults to block the ball.
18:47 (IST)
60' BRA 0-0 CRC
Dutch referee Kuipers reprimands Neymar. About time someone did that.
18:46 (IST)
58' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: That Keylor Navas save reminded me of his heroics at the last world cup. The second-half has started much better than the first.
18:44 (IST)
58' BRA 0-0 CRC
Paulinho has also been sighted in the box, which is an encouraging sign for Brazil. Costa Rica make a first change. Bolanos is a polyvalent midfielder, who can play up front. Venegas, however, is leading the line.
18:44 (IST)
56' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:41 (IST)
55' BRA 0-0 CRC
First change for Costa Rica.
Bolanos comes in and Urena goes out.
18:39 (IST)
53' BRA 0-0 CRC
That was coming…well, not just yet, but Brazil pile on the pressure. Some neat interplay, Jesus’ header kissing the woodwork and a succession of corners. They are playing with urgency. Fagner, the right-back, has been asked to move forward a bit more.
18:38 (IST)
50' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:35 (IST)
48' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:32 (IST)
46' BRA 0-0 CRC
The polar opposite of the 2002 encounter. Costa Rica have had the best chance and Brazil lack a cutting edge. Neymar simply spends his time complaining. Tite rolls the dice. Willian, who was very bleak, is replaced by Douglas Costa.
18:32 (IST)
45' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:29 (IST)
Here are the half-time stats!
Courtesy: FIFA
18:20 (IST)
BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: It's been an entertaining contest here. But neither side deserves to be ahead
18:19 (IST)
BRA 0-0 CRC
Costa Rica have frustrated Brazil. They were always going to defend with many bodies and Tite’s team haven’t found any solutions. Brazil’s game has been pedestrian. Willian and Paulinho were very underwhelming, but there is a sense that Neymar, yet again, and Gabriel Jesus, have the emotional tone of this game wrong. They have been targeted, but there is no need to tumble around all the time. The pair are doing Brazil a disservice. A fascinating second half awaits.
18:19 (IST)
Half-time' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:13 (IST)
43' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Thiago Silva is absolutely immense for his team.
18:12 (IST)
42' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:10 (IST)
40' BRA 0-0 CRC
Costa Rica long for half-time, pinned back in their own half; Brazil want that goal at all costs before the break. They have struggled to break down Costa Rica’s 5-4-1 formation. Paulinho and Willian, who has been so excellent in recent friendlies, have offered far too little.
18:10 (IST)
38' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:04 (IST)
34' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: This last spell has been much better from Brazil. If they can score before half-time the floodgates may open. If not, we will probably see a draw or narrow victory for either side. Either way, we're in for an interesting hour of play!
18:03 (IST)
33' BRA 0-0 CRC
Those first twenty minutes from Brazil were painfully slow. They are taking route one now, balls over the top and running in behind the Costa Rican defense. Very simple, but it has Costa Rica stretched. Neymar should score, but it’s for all to see he is not in top form. That first touch was too heavy. Marcelo and Coutinho shoot from outside the box. The danger is coming from everywhere now. Brazil beginning to assert themselves.