Belgium coach Roberto Martinez revealed on Friday he has been keeping one eye on next week's blockbuster clash with England in the lead-up to the Red Devils' Group G match against Tunisia.
Barring major upsets, the 28 June tie against Gareth Southgate's men in Kaliningrad will decide who tops the group and Martinez was wary of England's threat.
He indicated Belgium will be particularly vigilant during set-pieces, noting that 60 percent of goals at the tournament so far had come from dead-ball situations, including both of Harry Kane's strikes in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia.
"England are very strong in dead-ball situations," he said.
"They use a lot of bodies, up to six in the box and they've got fantastic movement and fantastic delivery."
But Martinez was not allowing the England match to distract him from his immediate priority in Moscow on Saturday against Tunisia, a team he picked as a potential surprise package ahead of the tournament.
"We respect Tunisia's threat but they're a team that need to come out and win the game, so they'll make it very, very open," he said.
"In that respect, if we look after our performance we'll get settled into that sort of game."
Belgium are ranked third in the world, behind only Germany and Brazil, but Martinez said there was no room for complacency against Tunisian, ranked 21.
"This team has really high-tempo play, they'll try and find players running behind, use good speed," he said.
"It's a team that forces you to concentrate every second.
"But we need to be ourselves. I'm looking at how we can improve on how we played against Panama."
The Red Devils' best run at a World Cup is third place in 1986 but they are regarded as dark horses for the title in Russia.
It is possibly the last chance to shine on the world stage for a "golden generation" of Belgian talent, including Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens.
While Martinez said many of his players were "at a good stage in their careers", he played down the golden generation tag, saying Belgium had achieved nothing yet in Russia.
"The World Cup does not respect generations, the World Cup doesn't respect individual names, it only respects winning teams," he said.
Martinez added that Kompany and fellow defender Thomas Vermaelen were "medically ready" after suffering injuries, but lack the match fitness to start against Tunisia.
Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul said his young squad were nervous in their first appearance on the World Cup stage against England but they would be more confident against Belgium.
"Our team is capable of unlocking the Belgium defence... perhaps the sense of fear will be absent tomorrow and we will be able to deliver," he said.
With inputs from AFP.
Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018
Full-time! BEL 5-2 TUN
90 + 2' BEL 5-2 TUN
90' BEL 5-1 TUN
51' BEL 4-1 TUN
Half-time! BEL 3-1 TUN
BEL 3-1 TUN
17' BEL 2-1 TUN
16' BEL 2-0 TUN
BOOM! Lukaku it is!
Mertens intercepts a bad clearance, paces ahead and gives a perfect pass to Lukaku, who beats the Tunisian goalkeeper.
6' BEL 1-0 TUN
5' BEL 0-0 TUN
Here are the starting line-ups of both the teams
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Hazard, Lukaku.
Tunisia: Ben Mustapha; Bronn, S. Ben Youssef, Meriah, Maaloul; Skhiri, Sassi, Khaoui, Badri; F. Ben Youssef; Khazri.
Entertaining game!
So that's all we have for now. This has been an entertaining one for us and hopefully, you also enjoyed the match. Belgium scoring five is not much of a surprise but then it's also eye-pleasing to see the famed attackers of Belgium scoring goals. Good day at the office for Lukaku, Hazard and Batshuayi.
We will be back again with the live coverage of the Germany vs Sweden match.
Do join us then.
Well done, Belgium!
The story of Batshuayi!
BEL 5-2 TUN
Handshakes and hugs all around in the Belgian camp. Martinez applauds the fans. It's been a vintage Belgian performance. Have the other contenders taken notice? Their attacking prowess is almost unlimited, but their defense remains the Achilles heel. The Tunisians trod off, understandably subdued. It's not been their afternoon and they are on the brink of elimination. From us here it's goodbye in Moscow, and - beware of the Belgians!
BEL 5-2 TUN
Full-time! BEL 5-2 TUN
GOAL !
90 + 2' BEL 5-2 TUN
90 + 1' BEL 5-1 TUN
GOAL !
90' BEL 5-1 TUN
89' BEL 4-1 TUN
Tielemans has come on. He is another bright, Belgian talent. The number 17 came trough the ranks at Brussels-based club Anderlecht and today plies his trade in Ligue 1 with AS Monaco.
88' BEL 4-1 TUN
Arnav: Belgium are looking formidable. They're set to have won their first two games by three goal margins. Only Russia can boast of a better record. This England fan is starting to worry. If we're about to face Belgium in this kind of form, beating Panama tomorrow is an absolute must.
82' BEL 4-1 TUN
81' BEL 4-1 TUN
80' BEL 4-1 TUN
76' BEL 4-1 TUN
75' BEL 4-1 TUN
71' BEL 4-1 TUN
67' BEL 4-1 TUN
66' BEL 4-1 TUN
Two stars of Belgium!
62' BEL 4-1 TUN
60' BEL 4-1 TUN
Sliti replaces Sassi for Tunisia while Lukaku goes off and Fellaini comes in.
So Mertens will play centre-forward for Belgium.
Expected from this team, right?
56' BEL 4-1 TUN
Tunisia maintain their positive state of mind. They keep trying, but their defending has let them down. Both Lukaku and Hazard could complete a hat-trick here.
55' BEL 4-1 TUN
53' BEL 4-1 TUN
No-nonsense start again. Alderweireld should do better with his near-post flick from a low De Bruybe cross. At the other end,…scrap all that, again. Hazard kills the game off. It’s a wonderful ball over the top and the Belgian captain circumvents the Tunisian keeper and scores in between Ben Alouane and Hamdi Naguez, the two subs. He did well to keep his balance. De Bruyne with a perfect assist. Game over.
GOAL !
51' BEL 4-1 TUN
48' BEL 3-1 TUN
45' BEL 3-1 TUN
Belgium, the dominating side!
Lukaku, the legend!
The goal-machine!
BEL 3-1 TUN
Excellent finishing by Lukaku. Ronaldo has a challenger...
Both players have scored four goals so far in the tournament.
Half-time! BEL 3-1 TUN
GOAL !
BEL 3-1 TUN
42' BEL 2-1 TUN
41' BEL 2-1 TUN
Yet another player Tunisian player goes out on a stretcher. This time, it is Ben Youssef and he's replaced by Benalouane
40' BEL 2-1 TUN
This game is absurd. The definition of defending goes 'resist an attack made on (someone or something); protect from harm or danger' but it seems both Belgium and Tunisia don't want to protect anyone or anything. Ben Mustapha nearly spilled a ball at the foot of Mertens.
38' BEL 2-1 TUN
35' BEL 2-1 TUN
The hero!
32' BEL 2-1 TUN
Tunisia are testing Belgian's defence. Couple of good balls into the box followed by Khazri's threatening long-ranger. It will take a special effort to beat somebody like Courtois.
Heartbreaking for Bronn!
Image Courtesy: AP
26' BEL 2-1 TUN
Tunisia's goal was not offside. The VAR checked that, but it was terrible defending by the Red Devils. All too easy for Tunisia, who have shown attacking intent. On the other hand, it seems they have given up on defending as Belgium carve through their back line each and every time with so much ease. Bronn is off in the meantime, substituted by Hamdi Naguez.
23' BEL 2-1 TUN
22' BEL 2-1 TUN
21' BEL 2-1 TUN
19' BEL 2-1 TUN
Well, well, Tunisia get one back. On the touchline coach Nabil Maaloul talks to his captain Wahbi Khazri, who provided Dylan Bronn with the assist. Bronn plays his club football in Belgium for AA Gent.