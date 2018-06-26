69' Iceland 0-1 Croatia

Croatia do not seem too concerned about the fact that Iceland have had 14 shots, 8 of them on target. Perhaps they are confident that Iceland will continue to be wasteful in front of the goal. Either way, the Vikings are not giving up and continue to pile on the shots even when Croatia are playing out of the back with sheer aplomb.

What a waste! Iceland let their biggest chance of the game pass by as Finnbogason picks up Bjarnason with a gem of a cross only for the latter to place his shot wide.