Olympic great Mo Farah has stunned the world with his revelations that he was illegally trafficked from Djibouti to Britain at the age of nine and forced to work as a child servant. The star athlete revealed that unlike he stated previously, he did not enter the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents.

In fact, Farah revealed that his parents have never visited the UK. His father passed away in the civil unrest in Somalia when Farah was only four. His mother and two brothers live in the breakaway region of Somaliland, which is not recognised by the international community.

In a BBC documentary titled The Real Mo Farah, the four-time Olympic champion said that the name Mohammed Farah was given to him by the people who flew him to the United Kingdom. The 39-year-old stated that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. He added that he was forced to do housework and take care of children.

Farah has revealed that he was motivated by his children to come clean about his past. The world has been left shocked by these revelations. Many have praised the four-time Olympic champion for coming out with the truth. Here is how Twitter reacted:

Labour MP for Wigan Lisa Nandy thanked Farah for coming out with his story.

British charity the Refugee Council has praised the star athlete “for his bravery in telling his heartbreaking story - he underlines the human reality at the heart of so many stories like his - and the desperate need for safe and humane routes for people seeking asylum.”

English comedian David Baddiel wrote “Whether he’s Sir Mo Farah or Hussein Abdi Kahin he’s a hero.”

Author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu stated that stories like this should shape how the world supports trafficked persons. She also slammed people who were claiming that the British government should re-examine its decision to award Farah a knighthood.

Here are some more reactions:

Mo Farah is the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals. He will participate in the 2022 London Marathon in October.

