Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a junior athletics coach, the Chandigarh Pole confirmed.

According to The Tribune, the junior coach, in her complaint, alleged that Sandeep used to send her messages on Instagram and Snapchat.

On 1 July, 2022, Sandeep had allegedly called the victim via Snapchat and asked her to visit his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 7 in order to verify documents.

It was around 6.50 pm that evening when Sandeep called the victim to his office and allegedly molested her.

“My T-shirt was torn. I managed to push him aside and ran out of the room as the door was unlocked,” she claimed.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent of disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been registered against Sandeep Singh at Sector 26 police station.

Sandeep is an Olympian, who has taken part in the London 2012 Olympics, and has led the Indian men’s hockey team previously.

