‘Happy for Ash Barty, gutted for tennis’: Tennis fraternity reacts to Australian star’s shock retirement at 25
Barty shocked the sporting fraternity in general and the tennis community in particular with her decision to call it quits at the age of 25, at a time when she was on top of the WTA rankings.
Ashleigh Barty, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, shocked the sporting fraternity by announcing her retirement at the age of 25. The Australian tennis star broke the big news in an emotional video on social media on Wednesday, 23 March. Barty was joined by commentator and former tennis player Casey Dellacqua.
In the video Barty addressed her pain of retiring from the sport, as well as her gratitude for the dreams she was able to accomplish during her short but illustrious career. She went on to say that it was the "right" time for her to put her "racquets down".
Several prominent personalities from around the world flooded the comments section of her post shortly after the video was released. Women's Tennis Association (WTA) praised Barty's contributions to the sport, calling her an "incredible ambassador for this sport and for women around the world."
In her post, the ace tennis player further mentioned that she would later hold a press conference to talk in detail regarding her retirement decision.
Let's have a look at some more reactions of top players from the sport to Barty's sudden decision to draw curtains on her tennis career:
https://twitter.com/KaPliskova/status/1506462032413011974
https://twitter.com/Simona_Halep/status/1506462246632894469
https://twitter.com/andy_murray/status/1506459998838267910
https://twitter.com/Madison_Keys/status/1506456039226552321
https://twitter.com/ElinaSvitolina/status/1506487323269251074
In her impressive career, Barty has won three Grand Slam women's singles titles: the French Open in 2019, Wimbledon in 2021 and the Australian Open in 2022. She won the most singles and doubles trophies during that time span, with 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles.
Apart from creating magic on the tennis court, Barty had also made heads turn with the willow in hand in the Women's Big Bash League — Australia's franchise T20 League — representing the Brisbane Heat.
