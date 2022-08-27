On his 50th birthday, take a look at The Great Khali's WWE journey.

The Great Khali has been portrayed as an unbeatable and unstoppable man. That was his persona, and it served him well for a couple of years. The Great Khali’s journey from defeating The Undertaker in his first match in 2006 to winning the world championship has been anything but smooth. The Indian is remembered in the history of sports because of his difficult but memorable journey. Khali has also officially earned his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Today, on his 50th birthday, let’s have a tour of The Great Khali’s best WWE moments:

Vs The Undertaker; Judgement Day 2006:

The Great Khali made his WWE debut in 2006, and after a bloody fight with The Undertaker, he rose to the top. After this, Khali was seen as the most frightening man in the industry. This reputation was formed in a single match because of the fact that Khali completely demolished The Undertaker in the maiden appearance of his career. Khali became an instant celebrity after this contest.

Vs John Cena, One Night Stand 2007:

It was the final match of the 2007 WWE One Night Stand show. Khali put up a fight against John Cena, who was determined to retain his WWE championship at any cost. Both of them were fantastic in the match. But in the end, it was Cena who won the game.

Title match, Summerslam 2008:

Khali had established himself in just two years and was competing for the championship at Summerslam 2008 against Triple H. Khali made great strides in the game, but he couldn’t win the gold. But before losing in the end, the Indian wrestler had a great time and gave Triple H a taste of his own medicine.

The World Champion:

This was a fight to the death. Due to an injury, Edge had recently relinquished the title earlier in the SmackDown episode. It was time to crown a new champion, and The Great Khali astonished everyone with his bid for the same. Before losing the championship to Batista, he would go on to have a fantastic title reign for a few months.

Vs Kane vs Batista, The Great American Bash 2007:

It was a triple Threat match and Khali’s first title defence. The three men battled head-to-head in a spectacular game. Kane and Batista first dominated the action. Khali later overwhelmed both of his opponents. In the end, Khali regained his title and maintained his reputation as an unstoppable force.