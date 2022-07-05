In her glittering career so far, PV Sindhu has clinched two consecutive Olympic medals — Silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics (Rio) and Bronze in 2020 Summer Olympics (Tokyo).

Indian prolific shuttler PV Sindhu is a glittering name in Indian sports. From her first Super Series title in the 2016 China Open to becoming the first-ever Indian woman to bag two Olympic medals, Sindhu has ruled the badminton court with skills, talent and sheer confidence over the years.

In her glittering career so far, Sindhu has clinched two consecutive Olympic medals — silver in the 2016 Summer Olympics (Rio) and bronze in the 2020 Summer Olympics (Tokyo). She became the first and only Indian to be named the badminton world champion with a gold medal in the 2019 World Badminton Championship. She has been bestowed with the Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Padma Shri and Padma Bhusan for making the nation proud at several major sports events around the globe.

Warm greetings @Pvsindhu1 on your birthday. Your accomplishments on the badminton court have been stupendous. May Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless you with good health and a long life. pic.twitter.com/QiJwHeEA9X — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 5, 2022

Birthday greetings to India's first World Badminton Champion and Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 🏸

I wish her a good health, long life and happiness forever. Keep shining and make India proud! pic.twitter.com/qHBE7WeaLy — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 5, 2022

Today, on the occasion of her 27th birthday, let’s look at some breathtaking performances of PV Sindhu in some global tournaments part from the Olympic and World Championships:

Gold in Malaysian Open in 2013: Sindhu has come a long way to become the badminton superstar of India. The instance of her becoming a pro shuttler came to light after she won her maiden Grand Prix title in the 2013 Malaysia Open.

Gold in Macau Open in 2013, 2014 and 2015: Macau is certainly the favourite destination for PV Sindhu. She recorded a hat-trick of titles in her favourite venue clinching golds in the Macau Open consecutively in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Gold in India Open 2017: Sindhu took sweet revenge for her Rio Olympic defeat to Carolina Marin by beating out the latter in straight games to win the Indian Open Super Series title in 2017. In the semis, she outplayed the world no 2 Sung Ji Hyun and defeated her fellow Indian Saina Nehwal in the quarter-final during the victorious run.

Gold in Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018: From thrashing Akane Yamaguchi, Zhang Beiwen, and Tai Tzu Ying in the group stages to beating Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final, Sindhu had a good outing in the 2018 Guangzhou World Tour Finals. In the final face-off, she crushed Nozomi Okuhara 21–19, 21–17 to win the World Tour Finals.

Gold in China Open Super Series 2016: With the China Open 2016 title, Sindhu became the second Indian to win the major campaign after Saina Nehwal in 2014. After enduring some tough phases in the post-Olympic tournaments, she made an impressive comeback in Fuzhou to secure the Super Series title.

