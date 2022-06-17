Leander Paes started playing tennis at a very early age and in 1985, he joined a tennis academy in Chennai. He also won the 1990 Wimbledon junior title, while also being briefly ranked the number one junior player in the world. Paes turned professional in 1991.

Ace tennis player Leander Paes celebrates his 49th birthday today. Born in Kolkata, Paes was one of the most successful doubles players in the history of tennis. Paes has many accolades to his name, including 8 Grand Slam doubles titles and 10 career Grand Slam mixed double championships.

Paes started playing tennis at a very early age and in 1985, he joined a tennis academy in Chennai. He also won the 1990 Wimbledon junior title, while also being briefly ranked the number one junior player in the world. Paes turned professional in 1991. In 1996 when he took the men’s singles tennis bronze medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games, he became the first Indian athlete since 1952 to win an individual Olympic medal.

Leander Paes has been dating actress Kim Sharma for quite some time now. He was earlier married to Mahima Chaudhary (2000-2003) and Rhea Pillai (2005-2014).

On the occasion of the star player's birthday, here are some of the photos of the adorable couple:

Paes shared a heartwarming post for Kim Sharma on their first relationship anniversary, along with a sweet note that he penned for her.

The star tennis player shared a romantic picture with Kim Sharma on the occasion of Valentine's Day and the couple looks adorable. Kim Sharma can be seen holding a bouquet of roses.

On the occasion of Kim Sharma's birthday, Leander Paes shared beautiful pictures. Kim Sharma can be seen wearing an off-white dress which looks magical.

Leander Paes reposted an image of the couple from Kim Sharma's account, on the occasion of Christmas. Their smile is too cute to be missed.

Paes visited Golden Temple with Kim Sharma and shared an adorable picture of the two.

The couple looks gorgeous together as they celebrate Diwali. Kim Sharma can be seen in a lehenga, while Paes is wearing a Kurta pyjama.

Leander Paes shared a beautiful image with actress Kim Sharma and the couple looks amazing together.

