Geeta Phogat is counted among the finest athletes India has seen. Born in Haryana, Phogat came under spotlight in 2010 when she became the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Anyone who has watched the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ is well acquainted with Geeta Phogat’s rise to stardom. Geeta and her sister Babita Phogat managed to break through the glass ceiling and achieve success in the male-dominated field under the guidance of their father and former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The family served as the inspiration for the sports drama.

On a personal front, Geeta tied the knot with fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar in 2016.

Today, Geeta Phogat celebrates her 34th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s have a look at some special frames from her life.

Geeta’s younger sister Ritu Phogat married her partner Sachin Singh in November. Notably, Ritu is a mixed martial artist and also represents India. Geeta dropped some glimpses of the wedding ceremony since the illustrious wrestling family was in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)

On the first day of Navratri this year, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar purchased a four-wheeler. The couple captured a snap with the black car, while Arjun also accompanied them to the shop. Geeta broke the news with videos and photos on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



On Independence Day, Geeta Phogat uploaded a picture of her son Arjun waving the tricolour. In the photograph, the wrestler who now serves as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in her state can be seen wearing her police uniform while attending a special event of the Haryana Police.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



Phogat marked her respect for the country by posting a photo with her father Mahavir Singh Phogat with the Indian tricolour flying high above them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



On 20 May this year, Geeta and Bobita Poghat met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal and were felicitated by him. Both sisters posed with the BJP leader offering them a bouquet of flowers and certificates of appreciation. The elder sister shared the special with a note that read, “Had a courtesy visit to Haryana’s successful, developing Chief Minister Hon. Mr Manoharji, it was great to hear his views on sports, youth and development plans of the state.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



Geeta Phogat underwent ACL surgery in March of this year. After the successful operation, the athlete shared a photo of herself from Delhi’s Sant Parmanand Hospital. In the caption, she thanked all the doctors associated with her treatment, as well as her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



Geeta Phogat added another medal to her decorated cabinet in November last year when she won the Silver in India’s senior national wrestling championships. While she was disappointed she couldn’t bag a gold at the event, she pledged to make a stronger comeback “on the same path.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Phogat (@geetaphogat)



Happy birthday Geeta Phogat!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.