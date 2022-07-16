Dhanraj Pillay made his international debut at the Asia Cup in 1989. The forward went on to represent India in 339 games and scored 170 goals.

Former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay turns 54 today. Born on 16 July 1968, the hockey legend remains one of the country’s best athletes to date.

Pillay’s journey of becoming the captain of the national side was not an easy one. He had a tough life growing up and learnt to play hockey with a broken stick. He credits his mother for his success in the field.

Pillay soon made his mark on the field. He became famous for his pace, his immaculate passes, and his dribbling technique. He later became the captain of the Indian side and guided them to victory on several occasions. He hung up his boots in 2004.

🇮🇳❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEGEND! Here's wishing the Asian Games medalist and one of the greatest hockey players India has ever seen, all the best on his 54th birthday 🎉 📸 Getty • #dhanrajpillay #hockey #happybirthday #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/kYd4IEDEDq — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 16, 2022

On the occasion of Dhanraj Pillay's birthday, here are some facts about his career:

Pillay made his international debut at the Asia Cup in 1989 against China. The forward went on to represent India in 339 games and scored 170 goals.

Dhanraj Pillay remains the only player to take part in four Olympic Games, World Cups, Asian Games, and Champions Trophies each.

Despite, representing the country in four editions of the prestigious sporting event (1992, 1996, 2000, and 2004), Pillay could never achieve his dream of winning an Olympic medal.

Pillay led India to clinch gold medals in the 1998 Asian Games as well as the 2003 Asia Cup.

In the 2002 Champions Trophy, the forward was awarded the player of the tournament.

Apart from the Indian national side, Pillay was also a part of foreign clubs in Malaysia, the UK, Germany, and Singapore.

For his contribution to sports, Dhanraj Pillay has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna as well as the Padma Shri.

Pillay is still considered to be one of the best strikers in the world hockey arena during the 1990s.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party for a brief period of time after his retirement, but soon returned to coaching.

He is the currently the Joint Secretary of the Air India Sports Promotion Board. He oversees the coaching of the Air India hockey team. He is also coach of Krida Prabhodhani project. Initiated by the Maharashtra government, it scouts hockey talent in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.