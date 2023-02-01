Andhra Pradesh captain Hanuma Vihari is known as a gritty batter and gave another example of how tough he is as a cricketer on Wednesday when came out to bat despite a fractured wrist, against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final contest. No 3 batter Vihari injured his wrist on Day 1 of the match on Tuesday after he was hit by a ball from pacer Avesh Khan. Later scans confirmed that the batter has suffered a wrist fracture.

Despite the injury, Vihari chose to come out to bat again after his team was reduced to nine wickets. Replacing Prithvi Raj Yarra, right-handed Vihari chose to bat left-handed to protect his wrist. It also reminds us of the time when Vihari batted through pain after tearing a hamstring to help India secure a draw in the Sydney Test against Australia in 2021.

At the time of writing this report, Vihari was not out on 27 off 56 with AP on 379/9 batting first in the quarter-final contest.

Hanuma Vihari one handed batting due to fracture his wrist.#HanumaVihari #INDvsAUSpic.twitter.com/t9hVDTRMmY — Drink Cricket (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023

Once a regular in the Indian middle-order in Tests, 29-year-old Vihari has lost his place to Shreyas Iyer. He has so far played 16 Tests and has scored 833 runs at an average of 34. Vihari also has a century and five fifties to his name in Test cricket.

His daring act in the Ranji Trophy earned him a lot of praise on Twitter. Here are the reactions:

Hanuma Vihari Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand Bravery to another level #quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023

WARRIOR VIHARI! Broke his wrist and batted left handed with 1 hand! What a true fighter!@Hanumavihari showed the same spirit in Australia and now at the Ranji game. Incredible. #HanumaVihari pic.twitter.com/hMQailJYFi — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) February 1, 2023

In the Quarter-final of Ranji Trophy, Andhra 9 down, Hanuma Vihari fracture his wrist and decided to bat left-handed. The fighter, Vihari. pic.twitter.com/guDUIjESp9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Hanuma Vihari – the warrior. He’s got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He’s batting left handed due to his wrist. Take a bow, Vihari! pic.twitter.com/6HNREmokjs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 1, 2023

In other matches, Jharkhand are playing against Bengal, Saurashtra are taking on Punjab, and Karnataka are competing against Uttarakhand.

